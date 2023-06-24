GPS recruitment support 2023/24, quick call also foreseen: who can participate and for which provinces

Ordinary role entries, as 2023/24, will be followed by the extraordinary procedure for recruitment from GPS first level support and related additional list. Another (in addition to the “ordinary”) quick call is also planned: who can participate and for which provinces.

Normative

The Legislative Decree n. 44/2023 provided, for the 2023/24 academic year only, for the purpose of filling the vacant and available support posts, left over from the ordinary entries (from GAE, GM and Fast Call), an extraordinary procedure of fixed-term recruitment from the first band of GPS support and related additional lists. These recruitments are aimed at placing them in the role.

We remind you that 50% of the ordinary role placements come from GaE and 50% from GMs (the latter take place in kindergarten/primary and secondary schools according to different percentages, destined for the various existing GMs).

If there are still places remaining from the aforementioned hirings, the quick (“ordinary”) Call is passed, which provides for the hiring in a province/region other than those pertaining to the relative rankings (GaE and GM), on the places that was not possible assign by GaE and GM of the relevant province/region.

If additional support posts are left, as mentioned, extraordinary hiring from GPS support first band and related additional lists, aimed at the role, will take place.

Extraordinary procedure 23/24

As we also learn from the draft ministerial decree, provided for by the aforementioned DL 44/23 and governing the procedure in question, this is divided into the following phases:

recruitments, for the 2023/24 year only, from the GPS first band support and related additional lists, if there are still vacant and available posts after the ordinary entry into the role (from GaE and GM, as well as via Call Veloce); recruitment will be on a temporary basis (as of 08/31) in the province in which the aspirants are fully included in the first bracket of the GPS or in the additional lists; performance of any fast Call if, following the scrolling of the GPS and the aforementioned additional lists, there are still vacancies and available places left; on the basis of the Quick Call, interested parties may present a job application in a province other than that pertaining to the GPS in which they are registered;

unfoldingduring the fixed-term contract, of theyear of training and probation referred to in article 13/1 of Legislative Decree 59/2019;

unfoldingin addition to what is foreseen for the trial year, before the Evaluation Committee, of one simulated lesson (for the latter, the Committee is supplemented by an external member, identified by the manager in charge of the USR among school managers, administrative managers and technical managers); passed the trial year and simulated lesson, permanent employment and confirmation in the role, with legal effect from the start date of the service with a fixed-term contract (therefore from the start date of the service from the 2023/24 academic year), in the same educational institution where they served on a fixed-term basis.

We highlight that:

can participate in the procedure described above the only applicants included in full title in the GPS first level support and related additional lists;

they cannot participate in the procedure those who are included in the first band of the GPS or in the additional lists for support posts subject to recognition of the specialization qualification obtained abroad (these applicants will be able to participate in the procedure only when the qualification is recognized and only if, in the academic year 2023/24 or better when carrying out the same procedure, are in a useful position); there negative assessment of the trial year involves the reiteration of the same; The postponement of the trial year, for justified reasons foreseen by the law, involves the repetition of the same; The negative judgment related to the simulated lesson entails the forfeiture of the procedure and the transformation of the contract to an open-ended term is precluded. The service provided is evaluated as a fixed-term assignment.

Extraordinary fast call

Things

The quick call, as mentioned above, is normally foreseen after the recruitment from GaE and GM. The same procedure is envisaged at the end of the extraordinary hirings from GPS first band support and related additional lists, pursuant to the aforementioned Decree Law no. 44/2023, in the event that places are still vacant and available.

The Quick Call will give the possibility to participate in the recruitments in question (fixed-term recruitments, aimed at placement in the role) in provinces other than those of insertion in the GPS, in the context of which (provinces) the candidates participated in the extraordinary procedure under exam.

Who can participate

Aspirants who:

have participated in the extraordinary recruitment procedure in the province of inclusion; have not been the recipients of an appointment proposal in the context of the aforementioned procedure; have not renounced the assignment obtained or have not renounced because they have not expressed some offices.

Who can not participate

Aspirants who:

have not participated in the recruitment procedure in the province of inclusion; have renounced the assignment obtained or have renounced because they have not expressed some offices.

How to participate

To participate in the “extraordinary” quick Call, interested applicants must always submit their application electronically, within 48 hours of the opening of functions (as we learn from the aforementioned draft DM).

Province(s) participation

In the application, the applicants choose the province of participation in the procedure. They can also choose several provinces which must however belong to the same region.

Naturally, it is not possible to choose the province of inclusion in the GPS, while other provinces of the region in which the one (province) of insertion in the GPS is located can be chosen.

Assignment of assignment

The assignment will be assigned on the basis of the list of those who have presented the application, graded on the basis of the elements already present in the GPS database. The aforesaid list is determined by the information system for each province and for each type of support post.

Each Territorial School Office involved in the procedure publishes the aforementioned list before assigning seats.

Question

One of our readers asks:

If you are not nominated by GPS support in your own province, can you subsequently participate in the quick call of another province in the same region?

The answer to the question is affirmative: as mentioned above, it is possible to choose other provinces of the same region in which the province of inclusion in the GPS is located (while it is not possible to choose the same province of inclusion in the ranking). To participate, of course, all the above conditions must be met.

NB: some information is present in the draft DM presented by the MIM to the OOSS, so they could be subject to changes, which we will promptly communicate.

Recruitments from GPS support 2023/24: no mobility for three school years, even with 104. Special restrictive bond

