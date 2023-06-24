Home » “War Chess Three Kingdoms” was officially launched on June 15. The mobile game strategy mobile game with the theme of the Three Kingdoms | Gift package code: VIP666, checi | Independent choice of the main plot and multi-line ending with Lu Bu as the protagonist to experience the world of the Three Kingdoms Collect hundreds of generals to reproduce the classic plot
“War Chess Three Kingdoms” was officially launched on June 15. The mobile game strategy mobile game with the theme of the Three Kingdoms | Gift package code: VIP666, checi | Independent choice of the main plot and multi-line ending with Lu Bu as the protagonist to experience the world of the Three Kingdoms Collect hundreds of generals to reproduce the classic plot

1. “War Chess Three Kingdoms” is a strategy mobile game with the theme of the Three Kingdoms. It will be officially launched on June 15, 2023. The first bonus package code: VIP666, follow FB package code: checi

2. Players will act as Lu Bu to make decisions in key historical events, influence Lu Bu’s character and destiny, and thus lead to a completely different story line. Whether Lu Bu will continue to repeat the same mistakes as in history, or usher in an unknown new ending, all in the game player’s choice. This work will use Lu Bu as the protagonist to experience the world of the Three Kingdoms. It reminds me of the novel “Lu Bu’s Life Simulator” I read a while ago, which is not bad.

3. Last year, I played the land version of this game “The Legend of Lu Bu of the Three Kingdoms”. In the first chapter, I bid farewell to my master Li Yan and went down the mountain to achieve a hegemony. The Southern Huns invaded Yanmen to rescue the people and joined Ding Yuan’s camp. After playing the first five levels, Gao Shun, Song Xian, and Hou Cheng are already subordinates. Generals have their positioning as long-range archers, melee short swordsmen…etc.

