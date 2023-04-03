LAHORE: Great news for citizens to obtain driving license from all over Pakistan, now millions of ID holders from other districts and provinces will also be able to obtain driving license from Lahore.

According to the details, on the special instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and IG Punjab, the licensing procedure has been made easier by allowing citizens from any part of the country to get a driving license from Lahore.

With this initiative of the government, lakhs of ID holders from other districts and provinces will be able to get the benefit of license facilities from Lahore, while foreigners from other countries will also be able to get licenses from Lahore.

It should be noted that earlier only Lahore ID holders were able to obtain a license from Lahore.

For learner permit, visit any license center along with citizen ID card and a license, after 42 days of learner permit, sign and road test will be taken to obtain permanent license, Liberty Market and Manawan Center for the convenience and convenience of citizens. 24/7, Arfa Karim Testing Center, Greater Iqbal, Defense Center and Bahria Town are providing license services from 08:00 am to 12:00 pm.

03 mobile vans, 23 license centers and 06 testing centers have been established in the city.