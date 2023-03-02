Calderara of Reno, the municipality resulting in the most virtuous result in Italy from the analyzes of the Circular City Index by Enel X and the first city to have launched an energy community of collective self-consumption with Enel X, is the forerunner for an experiment on the Youban app, an experiment that starts today 10 February and is in line with the Administration’s actions on sustainability. The initiative, aimed entirely at citizens, stems from a collaboration between the Municipality and Enel X, the group company that deals with innovation for the energy transition: the inhabitants of Calderara will be able, by interacting with the app, to participate in some challenges aimed at improvement of one’s behaviors and greater knowledge of environmental sustainability, and win themed prizes.

How to participate

The Municipality therefore lands on the EnelX YoUrban app, in an experimental and completely free version. By downloading the Enel X YoUrban App, the digital tool that can be downloaded free of charge on any Android and IoS store, the citizens of Calderara di Reno will be able to take advantage of the innovative functionality linked to “sustainability challenges” for the implementation of virtuous actions, and accumulate points that can be spent on a large catalog of prizes focused on “green” or “zero km” products or services.

Once registered, the citizens of Calderara di Reno will be able to try their hand at challenges, such as sorting waste or answering quizzes. This will allow you to accumulate the points that will entitle you to prizes. The EnelX Yourban App allows citizens to actively participate in urban life free of charge, engaging in virtuous civic behaviour.

“Calderara rewards you”

The initiative also marks the launch of a promotional campaign by the Municipality in collaboration with Enel X and Geovest: the slogan “Calderara di Reno rewards you” it will appear in various strategic points of the territory, in some posters through which citizens will be able to receive more information on the initiative.