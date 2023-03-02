HOW LONG TO MAINTAIN PLANK POSITION

You’ve probably heard different things from different people – 30 seconds, two minutes, as long as possible. George Hood from Chicago broke the world record for longest plank held by a man – 8:15:15. And Dana Glowacka of Montreal, Canada holds the world record for the longest plank held by a woman – 4:19:55. But don’t worry, you don’t need to hold the position that long to reap the rewards. In reality, the ideal time is shorter than one might think.

“Research shows that for most people, holding the plank for one minute at a time builds core strength,” says McGill. “But if you have a history of back pain, hold for 10 seconds to reduce your risk of pain.”

Tamir agrees that you don’t need to plank for an extended period of time. If you’re really strengthening all of your muscles, it can be difficult for someone to hold the position for more than 20 seconds – and a minute even longer. He recommends sessions of 20 seconds at a time. “Planks held for too long do more harm than good. With a four-hour plank you’re not tensing and strengthening your muscles, you’re simply holding the position,” says Tamir. “The exercise should be about functional, real movements. Holding a plank for a long time isn’t functional.”