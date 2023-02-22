The Budget law 2023 has introduced important novelty regarding the early exit mechanism from the world of work. Among the main mechanisms introduced is that of quota 103. L’Inps communicated the opening of the deadlines for sending the request and how to submit the request. Let’s find out all the details about it, also reviewing the requirements which entitle it.

When to apply for quota 103

With message number 754 of February 21, 2023 theInps communicated that the management system has been implemented requests pension for workers who want to benefit from quota 103. Further instructions will be provided in a circular to be published shortly.

Depending on your job position, whether in the public or private sector, windows for submit the pension application with quota 103 (whose requirements are 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions) should be as follows:

those who met the requirements in 2022 will be able to retire with effect from next April 1st if a private employee or from August 1st if a public employee;

those who meet the requirements during 2023 will have a window of 3 months if employed in the private sector and 6 months if employed in the public sector (and in any case not before August);

those who work in the school sector and Afam must submit an application for termination of service by 28 February to access the pension at the beginning of the next school or academic year.

How to apply for quota 103

L’Inpsin his message, specified what are the ways to present the request Of early retirement con quota 103:

directly from the website www.inps.itby accessing via SPID (Public Digital Identity System) at least Level 2, CNS (National Services Card) or CIE (Electronic Identity Card 3.0) and following the path: “Pension and social security” > “Pension application” > Area topic “Pension Application, Reconstitution, Accruals, ECOCERT, Social APE and Early Benefit”;

using the telematic services offered by the Patronage Institutes recognized by law;

by calling the Integrated Contact Center on the toll-free number 803164 (free from a landline) or 06164164 (from a paid mobile network based on the tariff applied by the various operators).

