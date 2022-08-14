Listen to the audio version of the article

While in Germany the German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach warns that with the autumn there will be a resumption of cases and the debate on the new anti-Covid plan is already raging, with the possibility for the Laender to establish the obligation of masks in the places to closed, in Italy the debate still seems to be only in its initial state. This is what emerges from the first programs presented, in view of the elections, which do not go into the details of vaccination campaigns and any new restrictive autumn measures in the event of a resurgence of the epidemic. No reference to Covid for example in the program M5s where in the health chapter there is talk of “incentives for first aid and an increase in salaries for health personnel”

On the center-right Covid in search of a square

The center-right, which has always had a less “rigorous” approach than that of Minister Speranza and the Democratic Party, is not unbalanced in the common program. Forza Italia and Lega (albeit the latter with many stomach ache) have always aligned themselves with the health policy of the Draghi government, rejected instead by Meloni, starting with the no to the green pass. While waiting for a team, we limit ourselves to asking only “structural adjustments – such as controlled mechanical ventilation and the enhancement of transport – without compression of individual freedoms”.

Lega: no vaccination obligation and more home care

In the League program there are more specific indications. But it is not certain that they will be incorporated in the final synthesis. Il Carroccio claims the need for a “National Pandemic Plan for proactive prevention” and relaunches the opposition to the vaccination obligation, guilty of “de facto depriving citizens of the freedom of therapeutic choice and imposing restrictions on personal freedom”. “The health emergency caused by the recent pandemic of the SARS-Cov-2 virus – reads the program – has led the government to take decisions that mandatorily require, by law, vaccination against Covid-19 for certain categories of individuals”. “We believe that, although we are convinced of the importance of widespread vaccination aimed in particular at the most fragile categories, this treatment should be offered to citizens without any obligation, but rather by guaranteeing a broad information campaign that can accompany them in the most conscious choice possible to protection of one’s own health and that of others and first of all promoting home care “. It is no coincidence that a simplified and digitized compensation request system is also requested in the event of damage to health for any adverse vaccine reactions.

Pd: a new plan for hiring doctors



In the program of the Democratic Party, the health chapter is entitled: “Public health after Covid: care for people and proximity medicine”. The commitment is to “continue to defend the right to health of everyone and everyone, strengthening the National Health Service and strengthening local medicine”. And he remembers how “in the heart of the pandemic, choices were made in clear discontinuity with the policies of the last fifteen years. First of all, by increasing the National Health Fund by 10 billion euros in just three years, to which 20 billion of the PNRR have been added. We will invest in Community Houses as a model capable of coming close to the needs of the entire population, with a view to proximity and multidisciplinarity ». The commitment is to finance “a new plan for hiring General Practitioners, so that no one finds himself alone when he needs assistance, without knowing who to turn to”.