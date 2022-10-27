Beppe Grillo hasn’t been seen in Rome since June, and when he arrives he always creates confusion within the 5-star Movement. Last night dinner with Giuseppe Conte on the terrace of his favorite Roman hotel, overlooking the Imperial Forums. Long chat, which ended after midnight, to think about how to set up the new opposition season of the Movement. But Grillo came to meet the parliamentarians, especially the newly elected, who never met him. An assembly that Conte’s entourage did not particularly support, knowing full well that the dialectical exuberance of the founder is impossible to stem.

In reality, arriving at the Senate library in Piazza della Minerva, Grillo did not want to talk to the journalists who were waiting for him. Just a joke, picking up the ironic sign (hopefully) hung yesterday on the window of his hotel room: «You have to subscribe. Without a subscription I do not do interviews. I give you the Iban ». Curiosity, while in the past he was the star who made himself desired, today many parliamentarians arrived late, even 20 minutes after him. Like, moreover, the president himself Conte. A sign of the times, with a Movement that is increasingly in Contian traction and Grillo that now remembers the old patron to be celebrated. But still well paid, given that his € 300,000 contract as a communications consultant will not be reduced, despite the cut in the number of parliamentarians.

In front of the newly elected Grillo claimed the choice to keep the ceiling of the two mandates, “an identity rule of the Movement”, adding that “if you are here it is thanks to this limit”. Then he invited us to remain “more united than ever, enough currents and currents” and to make a tough opposition, “but with a vision”. And there he entertained the parliamentarians with an overview of “green” policies and new technologies. Therefore, he would also have publicly praised Conte, who “is in great shape and is bringing out all our pride.” Finally, surrounded by reporters at the exit, who ask him if the Meloni government will last, he replies: “I hope for a long time.” Probably trusting in a flashback M5s to the opposition.