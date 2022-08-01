Here they are, the infected by zombies. Those who left the 5-star Movement in the name of responsibility and stability. But who, according to Beppe Grillo, did it only to try to lengthen their political adventure, snatching another round in Parliament. The founder M5s transformed them into stickers, announcing the release of the «zombie album»: «From today on all newsstands!», He wrote in a post on Facebook, as ironic as it is poisonous. Accompanied by the passport photos of all the former 5-star parliamentarians who, sooner or later, greeted the Movement. Obviously starting with Luigi Di Maio and all those who followed him in the group «Together for the future» and now in the new project of “Civic commitment”, from Laura Castelli to Carla Ruocco to Vincenzo Spadafora. But there are also the latest protagonists of a tear, such as the minister Federico D’Incà and the former group leader Davide Crippa. “On newsstands: with 4 packets the album is a gift!” Grillo warned.

In recent days he had already recognized the contagion by zombies, that is other political parties, which in just over 4 years have attracted and welcomed dozens of 5-star parliamentarians. In the founder’s plans, the opposite should have happened: the zombies healed by the charge of the honest. But apparently the can opener didn’t work. At least there’s a nice free sticker album.