In Maracaibo, Zulia state, a 69-year-old woman he was brutally beaten by his own drug addict son, who assaulted her after an argument in which she refused to give him money to purchase psychotropic substances.

After the attack, the young victimizer fled, leaving his mother vulnerable with obvious trauma to her face and various parts of her body. Neighbors in the area came to help her and testify before the local authorities.

Alejandro Matheus, arrested for assaulting his mother in his desperation for money to buy psychotropic substances. | Photo: Web

Subject drug addict and with a history of violence

After processing the information, Alejandro Matheus, 27, was captured by the Maracaibo Police accused of being the cause of the wounds and inflammation in a large part of his mother’s body.

According to Diario 2001, residents of the area testified before Polimaracaibo that Matheus used drugs and on more than one occasion they had observed how he became violent under the influence of hallucinogens.

With information from VF

