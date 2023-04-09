Home News Grotesque! In Zulia, an alleged drug addict is arrested for savagely beating his mother
News

Grotesque! In Zulia, an alleged drug addict is arrested for savagely beating his mother

by admin
Grotesque! In Zulia, an alleged drug addict is arrested for savagely beating his mother

Residents of the area testified before Polimaracaibo that the man detained today used drugs and on more than one occasion they had observed how he became violent under the effects of them.

Polimaracaibo arrested the attacker and placed him under the order of the Public Ministry. | Photo: Web

In Maracaibo, Zulia state, a 69-year-old woman he was brutally beaten by his own drug addict son, who assaulted her after an argument in which she refused to give him money to purchase psychotropic substances.

After the attack, the young victimizer fled, leaving his mother vulnerable with obvious trauma to her face and various parts of her body. Neighbors in the area came to help her and testify before the local authorities.

Grotesque in Zulia alleged drug addict savagely beat his mother laverdaddemonagas.com beating mama2
Alejandro Matheus, arrested for assaulting his mother in his desperation for money to buy psychotropic substances. | Photo: Web

Subject drug addict and with a history of violence

After processing the information, Alejandro Matheus, 27, was captured by the Maracaibo Police accused of being the cause of the wounds and inflammation in a large part of his mother’s body.

According to Diario 2001, residents of the area testified before Polimaracaibo that Matheus used drugs and on more than one occasion they had observed how he became violent under the influence of hallucinogens.

With information from VF

Also read: Cicpc captured two subjects in Maturín who were engaged in shoplifting

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Grace Sofia Delgado avatar

Journalist graduated from UNICA, Industrial Engineer from IUPSM and Udista from Núcleo Monagas. Resilient. Proud daughter of Dilcia Arreaza, From El Furrial, Editor, Professional Audio Editor, Cinephile, Musicologist and Presenter of the Daily News Summary. Married to La Verdad de Monagas since 2013!

See also  Waste abandoned in Ivrea, sanctions already 30: offenders identified by camera traps

You may also like

PTI long march petitioner SHO died of heart...

Linda received the award for the best player...

Child poverty: SPÖ demands basic security and hot...

What do you think cosmology will look like...

Latin America: Rising temperatures promote deaths and infectious...

Tiger Woods, injured, withdraws from the Masters

Charges against seven soldiers for the murder of...

National Treasure Panda Returning Home: Yaya is Coming...

Fundraiser: Car number plate auctioned for $1.5 million...

Easter marchers want to “win the peace”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy