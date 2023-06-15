Home » Group of young people responsible for the fire in Bruck an der Mur
Group of young people responsible for the fire in Bruck an der Mur

Group of young people responsible for the fire in Bruck an der Mur

On June 5th there was a fire in an old, empty school building in Bruck an der Mur, nobody was injured in the incident. After the district fire investigator assumed arson, the police began investigating. After meticulous work, the lads, some of whom were known to the office, from the districts of Graz-Umwelt, Voitsberg, Murtal, Bruck-Mürzzuschlag and Graz were targeted by the executive.

