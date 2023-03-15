Home News Weekend of our internationals: relive the performances of the Togolese
The Togolese playing abroad once again distinguished themselves this weekend with their various formations. Three of them distinguished themselves by each scoring a goal. They are Lucie Gantim, Sama Koudjoukalo and Talya Gace.

France

With no league match on the program this weekend, Bourges Foot 18 of the Togolese international Lucie Gantim took the opportunity to perform in a friendly against Henrichemont. On arrival Bourges won six goals to nil with an achievement by the former Storm Player fc de Lomé.

D2-feminine

The 15th day of the French D2-FÉMININE was played this weekend in Pool B. Allier Auvergne Yzeure beat Nîmes Olympique 4 goals to 0. Holder at the start of the match, Sama Koudjoukalo scored the second goal for the blues. The former member of Friends of the world was still released in the 80th minute.

Regional 1

The 12th day of Regional 1 in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comte district Yonne league was in the spotlight this weekend. On the move to the Annexe Rue Jean Cornet field, the Auxerrois stadium thanks to a goal from Talya Gace held Us St Vit 1 goal in check everywhere. With this point of draw achieved, Auxerre now totals 31 points and ranks first 3 points from second.

Regional 2

Badate Nathalie and Dogli Afi not being summoned with the first team of Yzeure Allier, evolved with the reserve which faced Ally Mauriac. At the end Badaté Nathalie and hers won 3 goals to 0.

It should be noted that Woedikou Mafille did not play this weekend because the match of his club Strasbourg which was to oppose Brest has been postponed. The Togolese playing in Morocco did not tread the lawns this weekend because of the Throne Cup which took the place of the championship.

