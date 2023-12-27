Petro signed a decree granting free admission to the Military and Police Forces

President Petro signed the decree that guarantees free incorporation process for young Colombians who aspire to be part of the Military Forces and the National Police.

Decree 2225 of 2023 establishes the gratuity in the incorporation process for professional soldiers and marines in the Military Forces and patrolmen in the National Police.

This initiative, the result of collaboration between the ministries of Defense and Treasuryrepresents a significant investment of more than $52 billion annuallybenefiting more than 13,500 young people. The fee will cover everything from registration to selection, eliminating economic barriers for those who serve in the military or are first class reservists.

According to the article 115 of the National Development Plan 2022 – 2026the measure seeks to strengthen the human talent of the Public forcehighlighting its legitimacy and capabilities to contribute to the transformation of the territories.

The focus of this initiative is on offering opportunities to young people in socioeconomic conditions. vulnerable, while maintaining, at the same time, the rigorous entry standards inherent to a military and police career. This ensures respect for dignity and human rights in the training of soldiers, marines and patrol officers.

The standard will allow free in the process of incorporation be implemented gradually and progressively, adjusting to the budget availability of the Military Forces and the National Police. The Ministry of Defense, in coordination with the Public Force, will design tools and mechanisms to maximize the capabilities of the Defense Sector.

