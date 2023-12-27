Home » Balocco returns to communication and takes the field with Juve – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Balocco returns to communication and takes the field with Juve – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Balocco returns to communication and takes the field with Juve – Sport Marketing News

Balocco returns to communication, from 3 to 25 December, with the Christmas ADV dedicated to Il Almondy ed Il Pandoro.

A detailed planning of 15” commercials is foreseen – with the format “Good for Generations” – on all the main generalist and digital networks, with total coverage of the news segments and with coverage of prime time broadcasts with the largest audience.

To complete the plan, there will also be an important campaign digital with coverage of YouTube, Rai Play and Mediaset Infinity aimed at completing the reach of all target segments.

But it doesn’t end here, to support the campaign, Pandoro and Mandorlato Balocco take to the field with Christmas LEDs during cartel matches Juve-Napoli and Juve-Roma.

CREDITS

Advertising Agency: Sunny Milan

Production House: Brand Cross

Colonna Sonora: Sing Sing

Planning: Media Italy

See also  Football, hypothesis of hackers in action for Lecce-Pordenone: investigation started on tickets for guests purchased in Salento

You may also like

Victoria, one step away from closing the signing...

Chinese Football Association holds 2024 National Youth Winter...

In Algeria, the Kabylie Sports Youth, the rebel...

Alcaraz defeats Djokovic, best moments and all the...

Another remarkable VAR moment in Anderlecht: offside lines...

The NBA has agreed to sell the Dallas...

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM would ‘lose’ Juan Ignacio...

Covid and cognitive decline: 3 tips to combat...

Leipzig got rid of Elmas from Napoli

Aroldis Chapman received UNEXPECTED Christmas gift

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy