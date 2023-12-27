Balocco returns to communication and takes the field with Juve – Sport Marketing News

Balocco returns to communication, from 3 to 25 December, with the Christmas ADV dedicated to Il Almondy ed Il Pandoro.

A detailed planning of 15” commercials is foreseen – with the format “Good for Generations” – on all the main generalist and digital networks, with total coverage of the news segments and with coverage of prime time broadcasts with the largest audience.

To complete the plan, there will also be an important campaign digital with coverage of YouTube, Rai Play and Mediaset Infinity aimed at completing the reach of all target segments.

But it doesn’t end here, to support the campaign, Pandoro and Mandorlato Balocco take to the field with Christmas LEDs during cartel matches Juve-Napoli and Juve-Roma.

CREDITS

Advertising Agency: Sunny Milan

Production House: Brand Cross

Colonna Sonora: Sing Sing

Planning: Media Italy

