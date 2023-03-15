The days of huge 3.5-inch external hard drives with a separate power supply are over. External SSDs offer higher reading and writing speeds compared to HDDs (hard disk drives) and USB sticks. They are reliable and robust, because in contrast to classic hard drives, they are not affected by shocks. While an HDD consists of several magnetic disks over which a read/write head moves, an SSD (Solid State Drive) does not have any mechanical components.

An SSD stores data in electronic memory components, which are also known as NAND flash memory cells. Access to the data is through electronic circuitry and not through moving parts. They are faster when reading and writing data, consume less power and work almost silently in contrast to an HDD.

SSDs offer more than enough storage space. Even 32 TB are possible, albeit expensive. External SSDs with 1 TB, which you can get from just over 60 euros, are significantly more affordable. Power is supplied via the USB-C connection, so you can save on an additional power supply unit.

An SSD is inherently robust anyway, but if you want to be on the safe side, you can use a model with effective protection against impacts. In addition, a splash-proof or even waterproof housing is ideal if the data carrier should get wet through carelessness or during a downpour.

In this guide, we not only look at robust, external SSDs, but also variants with fingerprint scanners and sophisticated solutions such as mobile docking stations or USB hubs with an integrated connection for data carriers.

Rugged external SSDs



As mentioned at the beginning, external SSDs are significantly more robust than HDDs. But they are not indestructible. If you often take the external data carrier with you, you should use a model with a rubberized housing. There are also certifications that indicate a particularly robust condition.

A test standard frequently cited by manufacturers is MIL-STD-810G or the more recent version MIL-STD-810H. This standard specifies requirements for equipment used by the US Army. This includes a variety of tests to ensure that military equipment works reliably under extreme environmental conditions. Devices are tested under extreme temperatures, high humidity, strong vibrations or shocks as well as use in sand, dust, salt spray, rain or direct sunlight.

However, the standard is not a guarantee for an indestructible device, but only a way to test the resilience under realistic conditions. Many manufacturers do not specify which test their products have passed. Here the certificate is used more for marketing purposes. From our own experience, however, we can confirm that devices with a certificate for MIL-STD-810 are robust – but by no means indestructible. Conversely, devices can also be resistant without having a MIL-STD certificate.

ADATA offers the cheapest robust SSDs with MIL-STD-810G with 240 GB capacity from just over 30 euros. From 46 euros you already get twice the capacity. However, the SD600 model uses the now outdated micro-USB connection and offers a maximum of USB 3.0. 1 TB and USB-C 3.2 are available from the ADATA SE880 for 95 euros.

Splashproof and waterproof SSDs



A mishap with spilled water happened quickly. If you often take an external SSD with you, we recommend a certain protection against water ingress. The IP certificate shows how well electronic devices are protected against foreign objects or liquids.

The degree of protection is classified as the abbreviation IP (English: “ingress protection – German: Protection against intrusion) and a two-digit number. The first digit of the IP classification indicates how well the device is protected against the ingress of foreign objects such as dust, sand or dirt. The second digit provides information about the degree of protection against the ingress of water. The higher the numbers, the better.

The IP classification is tested and certified by independent laboratories. IP certificates are particularly important for devices used in environments where they are exposed to high stress, such as outdoors, near water or in dusty environments. The IP certificate is always only valid for fresh water without additives, unless the manufacturer specifies otherwise.

A common degree of protection is IP67. A device with this certification is dustproof and can be submerged in water for a limited period of time. In turn, IP68 means that the device is dustproof and can remain in water for a longer period of time. However, IP65 only stands for protection against water jets. That’s actually enough protection if you accidentally spill water on the SSD or if it gets a little rain. If the data carrier is to survive a short stay in water, IP67 is advisable. With IP68 you are on the safest side.

Surprisingly, the SSDs with IP67 are currently even a bit cheaper than with IP65. This is how you get the robust Silicon Power Armor A80 with 1 TB and MIL-STD-810G as well as IP67 for 65 euros – our price tip! You can get 1 TB in an IP68 housing from the ADATA SE800 for 90 euros.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield



We took a closer look at the compact one Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield. The external data carrier is about the size of a pack of cigarettes, but only half as thick. The dimensions are: 86 × 57 × 12.5 mm with a weight of 98 g. Even without MIL-STD, the SSD T7 Shield is very stable thanks to the rubberized housing. We threw it through our office several times, nothing happened to the data carrier. Samsung even dropped the SSD from a height of 3 meters in tests.

To protect against dust and water, the data carrier has an IP65 certificate. You shouldn’t throw the SSD into a pond. However, the T7 Shield should withstand rain or a glass of water spilled over it. However, Samsung’s three-year warranty doesn’t cover damage from water, falls, or dust. A USB-C port according to USB 3.2 – the current and fastest standard – serves as a connection for data exchange and power. The external SSD is also fast. According to our measurements with Crystal Disk, it reads and writes at up to 1000 MB/s. Although this is significantly slower than with an NVMe SSD (guide), it is more than okay for mobile use. Classic HDDs are ten times slower.

Samsung offers the Portable SSD T7 Shield with 1 TB from 99 euros. 2 TB cost about 173 euros, 4 TB buyers get from 334 euros – so the best ratio of TB per euro is offered by the large version.

External SSDs with fingerprint



External SSDs with encryption are also interesting – especially with fingerprint readers. If you often have an SSD with you, you run the risk of losing it or having it stolen. In this case, encryption is advisable. Unlocking by fingerprint is a particularly convenient solution. However, the choice of external SSDs is rather small. In addition to Samsung, Verbatim offers corresponding solutions. The price is slightly higher than waterproof SSDs.

External SSDs with RGB lighting



If you prefer color accents, you can use a mobile SSD with RGB lighting. This means that the data carrier then fits the monitor (guide) or gaming PC (guide) with RGB. Here it is worth grabbing a 1 TB right away, that’s how it costs ADATA SE770G about 96 euros.

USB hubs and docks with slot for NVMe SSD



If you’re already carrying a small box, why not get a docking station? The makers probably had these considerations behind them ICY BOX USB-C Docking Station with integrated NVMe housing. At 70 × 140 × 12 mm, the box is twice the size of a 2.5-inch SSD, but the device offers a slot for fast NVMe SSDs and several connections, such as HDMI, USB-C with Power Delivery, microSD or USB-A. The case is protected from bumps by a rubber layer. The ICY BOX USB-C docking station with M.2 slot costs 70 euros. You always have to buy the right NVMe SSD.

The slightly slimmer one works similarly USB-Hub mit M.2-Slot von Delock. Exciting for Apple users is the USB hub from Elecife for 96 euros with seven ports and a SATA slot to match the design of a Macbook. A real price hit is the USB hub with SSD slot from 30 euros Hagbis at Aliexpress.

Conclusion



External SSDs are a good option for those who have large amounts of data and don’t want to use a cloud solution. In contrast to classic HDDs, external SSDs offer higher speeds when reading and writing data. They are more reliable and robust because they contain no moving parts. In addition, SSDs offer more than enough storage space and consume less power. You don’t need a separate power adapter as power is supplied via the USB-C port.

For users who often transport their external SSDs, models with a rubberized housing are recommended. There are also certifications such as MIL-STD-810G or MIL-STD-810H that can indicate a robust condition. However, certification does not guarantee an indestructible device, and many manufacturers do not detail the tests their products have passed. A certification according to at least IP65 is also recommended, so that the data carrier does not bless the age when it comes into contact with water.