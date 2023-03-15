María Camila Osorio and Emiliana Arango are the mainstays of the Colombian tennis team that will play Group I Americas of the Billie Jean King Cup, which will be held in Cúcuta, the capital of the department of Norte de Santander, from April 11 to 15.

The team captain Fabiola Zuluaga, who when she was active on the WTA circuit managed to occupy box 16 in January 2005, also summoned María Fernanda Herazo, the Colombian Tennis Federation reported on Tuesday.

In doubles there will be Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, who have just been crowned champions of the WTA 250 in Monterrey (Mexico), an unprecedented title for both, by defeating the Australian Kimberly Birrell and the Mexican Fernanda Contreras 6-3 in the final. , 5-7 and 10-5.

“These players have commitments over the next few weeks in the WTA and ITF, so let’s hope they arrive with a lot of matches on them and a good preparation,” said Zuluaga.

The Group I Americas series of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) will be played from April 11 to 15 on the clay courts of the Corporación Recreativa Tennis Golf Club de Cúcuta.

There will meet Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru. The first two countries will qualify for the World Group playoffs in November and the last two will be relegated to Group II Americas.

Colombia’s strongest rival is Argentina, but Zuluaga is confident that Osorio, Arango and Herazo, as well as the doubles players, can overcome the pitfalls of the tournament, which is the most important in women’s team tennis, equivalent to the Davis Cup. , which men play.

