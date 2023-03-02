

Guangdong implemented the new version of the medical insurance drug catalog and added 7 drugs for rare diseases to be included in the medical insurance



China News Service, Guangzhou, March 2 (Cai Minjie, Cai Miaozhen) The Guangdong Provincial Medical Security Bureau and the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security recently issued the “Guangdong Provincial Basic Medical Insurance, Work Injury Insurance and Maternity Insurance Drug Catalog (2023 Edition)”, adding 111 Western medicines and Chinese patent medicines, including new crown treatment medicines, rare disease medicines, and medicines for children. The catalog has been officially implemented since March 1.

In this adjustment, 111 new western medicines and Chinese patent medicines have been added, 3 medicines have been removed from the catalog, and some Chinese medicine decoction pieces and hospital preparations have been added as required.

The 111 new drugs included in the catalog include 2 drugs for the treatment of new crowns, 7 drugs for rare diseases, and 22 drugs for children in key areas. The drug structure and efficacy level in the medical insurance catalog have been greatly optimized. The new medical insurance payment standard for the new crown treatment drug Azivudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules will be implemented from April 1, 2023.

After this round of adjustments, the total number of drugs in the “2023 Drug Catalog” has reached 6,294, including 1,586 Western medicines, 1,381 Chinese patent medicines, 1,655 Chinese herbal medicines, and 1,672 hospital preparations.

The 2023 version of the drug catalog adds 22 children’s medicines, including children’s multivitamin injection (13), cyclosporine eye drops (Ⅲ), midazolam buccal mucosal solution, and p-aminosalicylic acid enteric coating Granules, etc., have further improved the level of drug protection for children.

The “2023 Edition Drug Catalog” adds 7 drugs for rare diseases, involving multiple sclerosis, pulmonary hypertension, hereditary angioedema, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and neuromyelitis optica spectrum diseases. Previously, 45 drugs for rare diseases have been included in the medical insurance catalog, covering 26 rare diseases, reducing the burden on patients with rare diseases.

In the 2022 national medical insurance negotiations, “soul bargaining” was staged again. The listed price of Lisporan Oral Solution Powder (60 mg per bottle) added to the “Guo Tan” is 63,800 yuan. After several rounds of “bargaining” by the Medical Insurance Bureau, the price has dropped by more than 94.08%. Most rare disease medicines have been unaffordable to patients in the past, and now they can afford them, and there are new choices. Rare disease patients will gradually usher in “medicine for disease, medicine for medicine, and protection for medicine”.

The adjustment of the medical insurance drug catalog has canceled or narrowed the payment restrictions for many drugs, further expanded the beneficiary population, and facilitated hospital prescriptions and patient use.

According to reports, taking the common drug “alfacalcidol” clinically used for anti-osteoporosis as an example, in the past, only moderate and severe osteoporosis, renal bone disease, and hypoparathyroidism could be reimbursed by medical insurance. . After the catalog adjustment, ordinary osteoporosis patients can also be reimbursed by medical insurance, which broadens the beneficiary population. (over)

Special statement: The reprinting of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean representing the views of this website or confirming the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website “Source”, and take legal responsibilities such as copyright; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact us for reprinting fees, please contact us.