“Guangzhou Embarks on a New Journey of High-Quality Development”

Guangzhou, China – In the wake of the Sixth Plenary Session of the Twelfth Municipal Party Committee, Guangzhou is set to embark on a new journey of high-quality development. With major projects launching and international events taking place, the city is witnessing a surge of entrepreneurial spirit and unity.

Over the past six months, Guangzhou has firmly followed General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guidance and implemented the provincial party committee’s deployment requirements. The city has played a leading and locomotive role in promoting high-quality development, showcasing its determination and progress.

Guangzhou has set clear goals and taken solid steps towards high-quality development. The city is showcasing its economic resilience and vitality through impressive achievements, demonstrating its determination to forge ahead and open new opportunities.

In the past 203 days, the spirit of upward momentum and struggle can be felt in every corner of Guangzhou. As the city stands at a new starting point for urban development, it is ready to lead the way and overcome obstacles.

Nansha, a district in Guangzhou, is experiencing a golden period of development, attracting numerous technology companies. The district has seen a significant influx of investment projects from the world‘s top 500 companies and has become a hub for international economic and trade activities. With its high-level opening-up policies, Nansha is integrating into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area at an unprecedented speed.

Guangzhou’s business environment is a cornerstone of its economic development and a key factor in promoting high-quality growth. The city is currently promoting the reform of its business environment, aiming to create a fair, transparent, and rule-of-law development environment for all types of enterprises. The recent introduction of the “Guangzhou Municipal Private Economy Promotion Regulations” demonstrates the city’s commitment to protect the rights and interests of private enterprises and entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, Guangzhou is embracing openness and welcoming friends from all over the world. The city has been visited by several foreign dignitaries and has hosted international events, showcasing its global influence. The Canton Fair, a renowned trade fair, has attracted thousands of foreign buyers and reaffirmed Guangzhou’s position as a major foreign trade city.

In terms of scientific and technological innovation, Guangzhou has placed great emphasis on its development. The city has established a comprehensive innovation platform system and has made significant advancements in various technological fields. Notably, rockets produced in Nansha, Guangzhou, have successfully launched, showcasing the city’s commitment to technological advancement.

As Guangzhou embarks on this new journey of high-quality development, it is anticipated that the city will continue to make significant strides in various sectors. With its determined spirit and progressive mindset, Guangzhou is poised for growth and success in the years to come.

