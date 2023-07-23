Do Happiness Strategies Really Work? New Study Questions Their Efficacy

Title: Lack of Scientific Evidence for Happiness Strategies, Study Finds

Subtitle: Research highlights the need for more rigorous studies on popular happiness techniques

A systematic review published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour has found that popular strategies for increasing happiness, such as expressing gratitude, improving sociability, practicing exercise, meditation or mindfulness, and increasing exposure to nature, lack solid scientific evidence.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of British Columbia, Canada, aimed to evaluate the efficacy of these strategies by reviewing 49 papers and 532 studies. They found that in almost 95% of the experiments on exposure to nature, exercise, or mindfulness and meditation, there was a lack of sufficient statistical power to detect noticeable benefits. Only 57 of these studies were pre-registered or included well-planned experiments.

According to the authors, this does not necessarily mean that these strategies do not contribute to well-being, but it highlights the need for better scientific research in the field of happiness. They argue that more rigorous studies are required before definite conclusions can be drawn.

The standards of research in psychology have evolved over the past decade, with practices like pre-registration becoming increasingly common. Peter Malinowski, a Professor of Health Psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, emphasized the importance of these changes in research practices. He stated that the article reflects the growing trend of pre-registering empirical studies and emphasizing power analyses.

The study’s conclusion suggests that when evaluated against the current standard of empirical rigor, only a few studies meet the criteria. Therefore, based on the existing research papers, limited conclusions can be drawn regarding the effectiveness of different happiness strategies.

However, the authors caution against dismissing previous empirical work, which was conducted before these new standards were established. Meta-analyses on various research questions suggest the efficacy of such approaches and to some extent, the ability to mitigate for the absence of pre-reporting or low power.

The study authors also address the misperception that everything has already been said about happiness. They emphasize that as scientific efforts continue, norms will keep evolving. It is essential to avoid dismissing previous research while keeping in mind that recommendations should be considered tentative until substantial, well-designed research is conducted.

Bruce Hood, a Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of Bristol Society (UK) and author of the book The Science of Happiness, expressed agreement with the study’s findings. He noted that although many studies were reviewed, most were poorly conducted, making them susceptible to publication bias. Until a significant body of well-designed research is available, he suggests treating these recommendations as tentative rather than firmly established.

The study highlights the need for further research to better understand the effectiveness of popular happiness strategies. It emphasizes the importance of conducting rigorous studies to provide concrete evidence on how to enhance well-being.

