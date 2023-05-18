GUARANI AIRPORT ONLY USED TO Smuggle AND BRING HELLBOLLENS « News cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful reality, by Carlos Roa) Today’s utilitarian service to make a trip shorter over a long distance are the steel birds, known by their vernacular name and currently called the plane, in South America, in the poorest countries, all kinds of international flight planes arrive, while in the city of Minga Guazú, where the Guaraní airport is located, it only serves to smuggle or to bring planes loaded with terrorists for clandestine meetings to carry out diabolical acts, murders, arms trafficking, trafficking in smoke wicks and even dangerous drugs, according to our sources, is a fateful reality at this airport.

The famous Iranian freighter that landed in Minga Guazú at the Guarani airport brought with it terrorists configured as crew members who left the perimeter, invading legally or with the consent of the Director of Migrations herself and the officials stationed in that place, who are a man and a woman. of that shift day and that the airport administrator himself, Luis Afara, cousin of the vice president of Horacio Cartes, was also involved, according to the source, and as if everything were not enough, cargo planes are the ones that are well received because they bring kilos and kilos of merchandise where it is charged at 6 us$ per kilo, however there is a little game made by the administrator and his henchmen, if a freighter brings 25 thousand kilos of merchandise at 6 us$ per kilo it is a total of 150,000 us$ and yet the little game is that You have to mark that you only enter 20,000 kilos, and 5,000 kilos, that is, US$30,000, is the amount that the administrator distributes, we don’t know where it is going, only that it goes to the capital and his henchmen who drive high-end trucks.

That airport, according to many tourists who arrive at that place, complain about the abandonment of the airport in Paraguay located in Minga Guazú, firstly because of the poor flight system and the scarcity of planes that land there, because the managers are more dedicated to looking the smuggling that arrives and today we have the civil servant who lives in Franco as manager of that area. The administrator is Mr. Edgar Rodríguez, no one knows what he is, a graduate in mathematics or a graduate in hû lens. In addition, the most impoverished thing is that when a passenger waits for the flight time, they have to be there between 76 in the morning or until 3 pm, otherwise there is no longer an establishment that can serve them water, coffee, sandwich, hamburger, because the only place that works for providing food is on that schedule to such an extent that even the officials must bring for their food.

The administrator or those in charge in this matter have to try to find flight lines that can come to pick up passengers and the place is protected by good attention, like any other international airport where all the airlines stop over, then we will tell you other anecdotes that occur in the cabins at the top of the airport in pieces chan chan chan chan!!

Obs.: second part Global Customs Station, and an airport by the wrong place !!!

