Guarantee the well-being of children and adolescents

Through the Unique Alimony System SUPA, the Chimborazo Judicial Council (CJ) guarantees the well-being of children and adolescents.

The amounts for alimony, as well as their increases or decreases, are set by judicial resolution.

So far in 2023, in the province of Chimborazo, a total of USD 9,539,862.16 was processed through SUPA, a system that guarantees the process of collecting and paying alimony, benefiting 28,452 girls, boys and adolescents at the provincial level. In Chimborazo, 36,724 people are required to pay alimony.

The Council of the Judiciary strictly monitors the payment of alimony. Nationwide, SUPA has 979 points for obligors to pay alimony and 299 financial institutions for the corresponding accreditation.

An essential part for the accreditation of the beneficiaries of alimony are the 7,748 public and private institutions that carry out the judicial withholdings generated from SUPA, which are discounted through the institutional payroll. Hence the importance that the execution of the confirmation process of payment orders in the SUPA is carried out in a timely manner.

