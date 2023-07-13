Guatapurí River Ecopark has 45% progress: Consortium

The construction of the second phase of the Guatapurí River Ecopark began in the Playa Maravilla sector of the Hurtado resort in Valledupar, after the temporary relocation of dozens of informal vendors by the municipality’s Government Secretariat.

EL PILÓN spoke with Dinael Clavijo, one of the engineers of the Ecoparque Consortium, which is executing the work, and the contractor’s spokesperson assured that the total progress of the project is 45%, information that was confirmed by the Valledupar Secretariat of Works .

This second part of the intervention includes platforms, a cycle path, curbs and public lighting, while the first phase already has a playground, sanitary batteries, plumbing networks, and new platforms and curbs, according to Clavijo. Public lighting is in process.

It is necessary to remember that the intervention goes from the fence of the DPA (Dairy Partners America Manufacturing company) to the parking lot of the suspension bridge, around 750 linear meters.

The deadline to finish the park, whose cost exceeds $12,000 million, is next October 31, according to the Ministry of Works.

COMMERCIAL PREMISES ARE NOT ENOUGH

One of the most important components of the work are the commercial premises. Although initially the Consortium spoke of 61 of them, EL PILÓN learned that there are only 42 budgeted, while there are 54 vendors belonging to the two sector associations.

“The commercial booths are in phase 1. We are seeing how the project is optimized for the remaining 19”, said the spokesman for the Consortium, which has held workshops with the merchants of the area, who today remain in front of Playa Maravilla, on the outskirts of the Consuelo Araújo Noguera Legend Park.

MERCHANTS EXPECT TO ACCESS THE PREMISES

This publishing house spoke with Patricia Jiménez, from the Asova stationary vendors association, who stated that she is adapting to the new workplace.

“We are informal vendors and when we become formal we should have a Chamber of Commerce (sic), we would have to pay for public services and Sayco, those who play music in the sale of drinks,” Jimenez said.

“We are negotiating with the administration, which has responded to us so far, but it remains to be seen when the booths are ready that they will not turn their backs on us. If we have benefits, we continue to work, but if the administration does not comply, we continue to be illegal, which is not what we do not want ”, added the woman.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista

