



The Ecuadorian president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, tested positive for covid-19, for which he will maintain medical isolation and carry out his duties through teleworking, reported the General Secretariat of Communication.

“The president is in good health and, according to medical indications, he will complete four days of isolation” due to covid-19, added the source.

In addition, he reported that Lasso “will continue to perform his duties and maintain official activities electronically.”

The president’s illness announcement comes a few days after he began a recovery process for a fibula fracture, already treated by specialists.

The contagion of Lasso was also announced at a delicate moment in his administration, as the parliamentary opposition seeks to take him to a political trial of censorship, in the face of a plot of alleged corruption in public companies in which people from his close environment have been pointed out.

The opposition has announced that it will file the impeachment petition in mid-March.

A week ago the National Assembly (Parliament) approved a report recommending that Lasso be impeached, prepared by a commission that investigated the alleged network of corruption in public companies and in which one of the main parties involved is his brother-in-law, the businessman and banker Danilo Carrera.

Also appearing in this case is the businessman Rubén Cherres, another person close to the ruling party who in 2021 was the subject of a police investigation for his alleged links to a drug trafficking network, but which was archived.

The Government has described said parliamentary report as a “tome” that “lacks legal validity” and that is “a true attack on reason and common sense.”

To start the impeachment process, a seconded request with the signatures of 46 legislators is required, so that it can then be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which must evaluate whether the request is formal and duly substantiated. EFE