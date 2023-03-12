Home News Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –
News

Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –

by admin
Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –

Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador.


The Ecuadorian president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, tested positive for covid-19, for which he will maintain medical isolation and carry out his duties through teleworking, reported the General Secretariat of Communication.

“The president is in good health and, according to medical indications, he will complete four days of isolation” due to covid-19, added the source.

In addition, he reported that Lasso “will continue to perform his duties and maintain official activities electronically.”

The president’s illness announcement comes a few days after he began a recovery process for a fibula fracture, already treated by specialists.

The contagion of Lasso was also announced at a delicate moment in his administration, as the parliamentary opposition seeks to take him to a political trial of censorship, in the face of a plot of alleged corruption in public companies in which people from his close environment have been pointed out.

The opposition has announced that it will file the impeachment petition in mid-March.

A week ago the National Assembly (Parliament) approved a report recommending that Lasso be impeached, prepared by a commission that investigated the alleged network of corruption in public companies and in which one of the main parties involved is his brother-in-law, the businessman and banker Danilo Carrera.

Also appearing in this case is the businessman Rubén Cherres, another person close to the ruling party who in 2021 was the subject of a police investigation for his alleged links to a drug trafficking network, but which was archived.

The Government has described said parliamentary report as a “tome” that “lacks legal validity” and that is “a true attack on reason and common sense.”

See also  Ostellari on Ddl Zan: "Working table on Wednesday to find the best solution"

To start the impeachment process, a seconded request with the signatures of 46 legislators is required, so that it can then be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which must evaluate whether the request is formal and duly substantiated. EFE

You may also like

Former Federal President Gauck: Don’t leave terror victims...

The Loperena looks more flirtatious

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving...

March “Together we are invincible” toured the streets...

The new of the week in the musical...

The people have the backbone and the country...

Causes and consequences of the personnel crisis in...

Everything ready in Hollywood for an Oscar that...

ready umbrella

Netherlands: Farmers protest against their expropriation – TE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy