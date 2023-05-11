Guinan high-speed railway joint commissioning and joint trial start_Guangming.com

This is the Qingshui River double-track super-large bridge at the third standard of the Guizhou section of the Guinan High-speed Railway taken on April 9 (photo by drone).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Wenbin

The reporter learned from China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that on May 10, the 55502 inspection train departed from Nanning East Station to Libo Station in Guizhou. This is the first Guinan high-speed rail inspection train from Guangxi, marking the The joint commissioning and testing of the Guinan high-speed railway line officially started.

The Guinan high-speed railway starts from Guiyang in the north and ends in Nanning, Guangxi in the south. kilometer.

Joint commissioning and joint testing is an important stage before the opening of high-speed railways. During the joint commissioning and joint testing period, the railway department uses test trains and related testing equipment to comprehensively test the functions, performance, status and matching relationship between systems of high-speed railways. , verification, and adjustment and optimization, so that the overall system meets the design standards and meets the requirements for opening and operating at the design speed.

The joint commissioning and joint test aims to reach the design speed of Guinan High-speed Railway at 350 km/h. Through the use of professional power supply inspection trains and EMU comprehensive inspection trains, equipped with relevant inspection equipment, each system and related systems are tested at the specified test speed. Conduct comprehensive tests on the interface and matching relationship; evaluate and verify the performance or functions of systems such as traction power supply, catenary, signal, wind, rain, snow, foreign matter intrusion, and earthquake early warning detection systems; verify tracks, turnouts, roadbeds, bridges, tunnels, and sound barriers and other structural engineering applicability. It is planned to pass two and a half months to make the line ready for opening. (Reporters Chen Luyuan, Wu Sisi)

责编：徐皓 ]