Walt Disney EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue Beats Forecasts

© Reuters. Walt Disney’s EPS missed expectations by $0.02, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.93, $0.02 below analyst estimates of $0.95. Revenue for the quarter was $21.82B versus consensus estimates of $21.8B.

Shares of Walt Disney closed at $101.14, down -6.40% over the past 3 months and down -3.87% over the past 12 months.

Walt Disney received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 19 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Walt Disney’s earnings Who.

Second InvestingProWalt Disney’s financial health score is “online performances“.

Check out Walt Disney’s recent earnings performance and Walt Disney’s financials Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

