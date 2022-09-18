[Epoch Times, September 18, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Yi Ru interviewed and reported) In the early morning of September 18, a car accident occurred in Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou. A bus carrying 47 people overturned. As of 12:00 noon, at least 27 people were killed and 20 injured. A local insider revealed that the bus in which the accident occurred was pulling citizens to separate places for isolation.

According to the report from the Public Security Bureau of Sandu County, Guizhou, the accident occurred on the section of San (du) Li (Bo) Expressway (Guiyang to Libo) in Qiannan Prefecture, and 20 of the injured in the accident have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

On the 18th, Zhang Yuan (pseudonym), a Guiyang citizen, told the Epoch Times reporter that in Hongyan New Village, Yunyan District, Guiyang City, in the early morning of the 18th, the government pulled many negative contact personnel (to quarantine), and a car was in Qiannan, Guizhou. A car rollover occurred on the Libo Expressway in the state. There were 47 people in the car. The official brief said 27 people were killed. However, the report did not say why the car was driving on the highway or what caused the rollover.

Zhang Yuan said that these people had an accident on their way to quarantine. These quarantined people are not what they call positive for the new crown, they are all negative. They are considered to be close contacts, so they are all pulled out for isolation. At about 2:40 in the morning on the 18th, the bus was still driving on the road, and then suddenly rolled over.

Zhang Yuan pointed out that the local isolation policy is that the elderly over 70 years old and young people under the age of 14 can be isolated at home. All other personnel must be taken away and quarantined.

Zhang Yuan said that the accident is currently the biggest news in the local area. Citizens believe that even if they are infected with the new crown virus, they will not necessarily lose their lives. But because they were taken away from quarantine, 27 people died and 27 families were destroyed. Everyone was in a tragic mood.

Zhang Yuan said that the government’s crazy epidemic prevention policies have caused front-line people (volunteers, community personnel, medical workers, drivers, etc.) to work fatigued.

She said that it should have pulled a few cars. Some news on the Internet also proves this.

Zhang Yuan also revealed that residents of the entire building in the Q District of Huaguoyuan in Guiyang City were also taken to many different places for isolation two days ago. In some places, even people in Guiyang have never heard of it.

About 450,000 people live in Huaguoyuan Community in Guiyang City, which is called “Asia’s No. 1 Community”. Recently, the community was closed due to the outbreak of the epidemic, and the people lacked food.

Why does the government take away a large number of residents and isolate them in different places? Zhang Yuan said that there are rumors that on September 16, Guiyang City released a special campaign for epidemic prevention, and one of the goals was to achieve zero social status on the 19th. In order to achieve this goal, whether it is an asymptomatic infected person or a close contact person, even a negative close contact person must be pulled to other places for isolation. In this way, even if there is an increase in positive people, the data will no longer be counted in the data of Guiyang City.

Some netizens broke the news that in the early morning of the 18th, the bus continued to leave Huaguoyuan. The bus was full of exhausted citizens. They would be pulled to Xingyi (quarantine) in the southwest of Guizhou, a 5-hour drive.

Netizens said that in the past two days, they could see dozens or dozens of buses transporting residents to various states and counties in the province.

Guiyang Zhongtian Sweet Town has a total of 63 buildings, and there are currently 3,128 households in high-risk areas. Since the closure and control on September 3, the living materials of the residents in the town mainly come from the high-priced vegetable bags purchased by the owners themselves, and the citizens can only choose whether to buy them. In the early morning of the 18th, the neighbors of several buildings in the South Group of Sweet Town were taken away from their homes for remote isolation.

Netizens said that the current epidemic prevention policy has been so strict that one person is positive, and the entire building has been transported. So far, nearly 10,000 people have been officially reported to have been transported, and many of them have been treated inhumanely.

Lu media “Tianyan News” reported that it is reported that the accident vehicle was an isolation and transfer vehicle for people involved in the epidemic in Guiyang.

Netizens questioned: Who will pay for these dead and injured families?

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao