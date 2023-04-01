Home News Gyeongsangnam-do promotes the 2nd year project of ‘nurturing experts in the space field’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

Gyeongsangnam-do promotes the 2nd year project of ‘nurturing experts in the space field’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
Gyeongsangnam-do promotes the 2nd year project of ‘nurturing experts in the space field’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Goal of cultivating 150 master’s and doctorate level talents over 5 years

1st year Gyeongsang National University lectures and training track installation

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Jeongmyeong Hong = Gyeongsang National University’s 2022 1st year ‘Space Expert Training Project’ participants are receiving practical training such as small satellite test and evaluation from the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL). (Photo = Provided by Gyeongnam Province) 2023.04. 01. [email protected]

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Jeong-myeong = Gyeongnam-do announced on the 1st that it will promote the second year of this year’s project after completing the first year of ‘fostering experts in the space field’ last year.

In April 2022, as Gyeongsang National University in Jinju was selected as the ‘Satellite System Core Technology Research Center (SCRTC)’ in the ‘Future Space Education Center Contest Project’ by the Ministry of Science and ICT in April 2022, Gyeongnam Province and Jinju City, It is a project supported by Sacheon City and participated in by Pukyong National University, Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd., Hanwha Systems, Ltd., ANH, and Soltop.

This project aims to nurture 150 professional talents with master’s and doctoral degrees through the development of low-cost low-orbit satellite technology, with a total project cost of 6.75 billion won over 5 years (5 billion government expenditure, 300 million provincial expenditure, 950 million city and military expenditure, 500 million private capital) put in

Accordingly, the ‘Satellite System Core Technology Research Center’ of Gyeongsang National University has established training and research equipment such as test equipment and software since June of last year, and has been providing education to educate the entire life cycle process (design, production, test evaluation, and launch) of satellites. I have been working on a track installation project.

See also  U.S. reforms the principles of the use of nuclear weapons and lists the CCP as the number one threat; U.S. lawmakers propose sanctions against Xi to shatter Beijing’s glass heart | Taiwan Strait Crisis | Taiwan Strait Situation | Sino-US Relations |

In the first year of 2022, 32 people participated in the training, and achievements such as the opening of 6 new courses, installation of training tracks, and holding of 10 special lectures and seminars were achieved.

In the second year of 2023, next-generation low-cost satellite thruster tests and thermal conductivity composite material structures are planned to be implemented for research-oriented education, and practical training for small satellite tests and evaluations will be conducted at the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL). .

Yeo-moon Cho, head of the aerospace industry department in Gyeongnam-do, said, “By training practical professionals in the space field in a timely manner, we expect a virtuous cycle of supplying necessary manpower to the industry in Gyeongnam, where the space industry is concentrated, and the space industry cluster area to be created in the future.”

“We will make efforts to play a leading role in helping Korea become one of the world‘s top 7 space powers by supporting the creation and fostering of the provincial space industry ecosystem in the new space era,” he said.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

With the Papamene highway, Meta will be 15...

Poland: Urso meets Minister Buda

Corona 19 new confirmed 10,523 people… 142 severe...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday April 3,...

The 10 best books on reggae

Raja defeats Simba by three in the African...

Ultra Air: MinTransporte announces measures for Holy Week

Tianjin Airlines will resume flights to Nagoya and...

The last stage of Job Day Sardinia ends...

Raja ends the group stage with a deserved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy