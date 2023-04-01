Goal of cultivating 150 master’s and doctorate level talents over 5 years

1st year Gyeongsang National University lectures and training track installation

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Jeongmyeong Hong = Gyeongsang National University's 2022 1st year 'Space Expert Training Project' participants are receiving practical training such as small satellite test and evaluation from the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL). (Photo = Provided by Gyeongnam Province) 2023.04. 01.

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Jeong-myeong = Gyeongnam-do announced on the 1st that it will promote the second year of this year’s project after completing the first year of ‘fostering experts in the space field’ last year.

In April 2022, as Gyeongsang National University in Jinju was selected as the ‘Satellite System Core Technology Research Center (SCRTC)’ in the ‘Future Space Education Center Contest Project’ by the Ministry of Science and ICT in April 2022, Gyeongnam Province and Jinju City, It is a project supported by Sacheon City and participated in by Pukyong National University, Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd., Hanwha Systems, Ltd., ANH, and Soltop.

This project aims to nurture 150 professional talents with master’s and doctoral degrees through the development of low-cost low-orbit satellite technology, with a total project cost of 6.75 billion won over 5 years (5 billion government expenditure, 300 million provincial expenditure, 950 million city and military expenditure, 500 million private capital) put in

Accordingly, the ‘Satellite System Core Technology Research Center’ of Gyeongsang National University has established training and research equipment such as test equipment and software since June of last year, and has been providing education to educate the entire life cycle process (design, production, test evaluation, and launch) of satellites. I have been working on a track installation project.

In the first year of 2022, 32 people participated in the training, and achievements such as the opening of 6 new courses, installation of training tracks, and holding of 10 special lectures and seminars were achieved.

In the second year of 2023, next-generation low-cost satellite thruster tests and thermal conductivity composite material structures are planned to be implemented for research-oriented education, and practical training for small satellite tests and evaluations will be conducted at the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL). .

Yeo-moon Cho, head of the aerospace industry department in Gyeongnam-do, said, “By training practical professionals in the space field in a timely manner, we expect a virtuous cycle of supplying necessary manpower to the industry in Gyeongnam, where the space industry is concentrated, and the space industry cluster area to be created in the future.”

“We will make efforts to play a leading role in helping Korea become one of the world‘s top 7 space powers by supporting the creation and fostering of the provincial space industry ecosystem in the new space era,” he said.

