Habeck’s heating hammer: “This is not climate protection, this is social coldness”

Against the background of the controversial personnel policy in the Federal Ministry of Economics, the opposition has basically settled with the policy of department head Robert Habeck (Greens). CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja spoke on Wednesday at a current hour in the Bundestag that “Habeck’s green family clique” does not take people’s concerns seriously. With reference to the impending costs of the planned heating law, Czaja complained: “This is not climate protection, this is social indifference.”

The starting point of the debate is the filling of the top post at the federal German Energy Agency (Dena). Habeck’s Secretary of State Patrick Graichen was involved in the selection, in which Graichen’s best man, Michael Schäfer, of all people, prevailed.

AfD chairman Chrupalla zu Habeck: “It would be cheaper to exchange you”

AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla therefore called on Habeck to resign: “You too must be replaced,” he said to the minister. “It would be cheaper to replace them than millions of heaters in Germany.” Klaus Ernst from the left warned that climate protection requires a broad social consensus. Therefore, the impression should not be created that positions in the responsible ministry are only filled with friends instead of experts.

