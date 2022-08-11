Hainan outlying islands application system is updated and online, foreign tourists and those without ID cards can apply for outlying islands
On August 10, the Hainan Health Code opened the application portal for outlying islands, and stranded persons can apply for outlying islands through this portal. On August 11, the Hainan Islands application system was updated and launched again. In order to facilitate foreign tourists and people without ID cards, two functions have been updated this time. First, non-ID registered Hainan health code personnel can submit applications for outlying islands. Second, those who do not have a Hainan health code can apply for it on their behalf.
The operation steps are as follows:
1. Register and log in the Hainan Health Code
You can register and log in the Hainan Health Code through WeChat Hainan Health Code applet, Alipay Hainan Health Code applet, and Haiyiban App.
2. Enter the Liqiong application channel through the Hainan Health Code
You can click “Apply for Outlying Islands” on the homepage of the Hainan Health Code, and follow the steps to complete the information and submit the application.
3. How to apply for those who do not have a Hainan health code
“Island Application” has opened an application channel for those who do not have a Hainan health code, and those who have a Hainan health code can apply on their behalf.
4. Other methods or failure to apply
If you cannot apply through the above methods, or if the application fails, please contact the local epidemic prevention department for assistance.
Five, matters needing attention:
Please read the tips in the outlying island application process carefully so that you can keep abreast of policy changes.
(Reporter Fan Shanshan and Xu Shuyang of the Headquarters)
