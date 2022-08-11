Source title: A new round of home appliances to the countryside policy is introduced TCL leads the new trend of green smart home appliances

Recently, 13 departments including the Ministry of Commerce jointly issued “Several Measures on Promoting the Consumption of Green and Smart Home Appliances”, which aims to carry out the “trade-in” activity of home appliances and promote green and smart home appliances to go to the countryside. Compared with the previous round of “home appliances to the countryside” policy launched in 2008, the new round of policies aims to comprehensively promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances through government support, corporate promotions, etc., and meet the needs of rural households for consumption upgrades. At the same time, it provides sufficient impetus to accelerate the release of the consumption potential of green smart home appliances. Actively respond to Huimin’s call for TCL green appliances to trade in over 30,000 units The home appliance industry is ushering in new changes, and the concept of green consumption is gradually gaining popularity. In response to the government’s call to trade in the old for the new to benefit the people, focus on promoting the activities of green and smart home appliances going to the countryside, promote the upgrading of rural residents’ consumption, and enhance the happiness of residents’ lives, TCL has launched the “Refreshing Season” and “Home Appliances Benefiting the People” nationwide since March this year. Large-scale trade-in activities such as “Renew Trend”. TCL plans to carry out 1,800 trade-in activities throughout the year, with a target of recycling 100,000 used machines. As of July 2022, 700 events have been carried out across the country, 40,000 old machines have been recycled, and more than 30,000 smart, green and energy-saving home appliances have been sold. The trend of smart home appliances is prevalent, and there is a new round of adjustment in consumers’ purchasing needs. The sales of 75-, 85-, and 98-inch large-screen smart screens and first-class energy-saving fresh air conditioners have increased significantly. Among them, the sales of large-screen smart screens with a size of 75 inches or more have increased year-on-year. An increase of 220%, and sales of first-class energy-saving fresh air conditioners increased by 340% year-on-year. In order to improve the influence of the event, across multiple levels of audience, TCL vigorously expands multi-channel promotion. Taking TCL’s 2,000 full-category specialty stores covering cities, counties and townships as the main battlefield of the event, supplemented by joint promotions of large commercial enterprises in the region, the event will help users choose and experience new devices and help smart home appliances go to the countryside. From June 1st to June 20th, TCL cooperated with the local core chain supermarket enterprise – Yonghui Supermarket to carry out large-scale promotional activities in the Fuzhou area, and set up outdoor replacement points in 20 stores. The current sales of all types of home appliances reached 1.5 million, and the recycling of 500 old machines has become a highlight of supermarket promotions. The concept of green consumption opens a new era of smart home appliances With the continuous introduction of national low-carbon and environmental protection policies, policies to promote the consumption of green and smart home appliances have been gradually implemented, and the concept of green consumption has become more and more popular. round of consumption growth. How to get through the key links of upgrading traditional home appliances to smart home appliances and relieve users’ worries, service upgrades are essential. Relying on its after-sales service network covering cities, counties and townships across the country, TCL has established a professional collection team with a total of more than 20,000 service outlets and 60,000 service engineers. The pain point of the user’s old machine is difficult to disassemble and transport. In order to further promote the consumption of green household appliances, TCL has specially set up special subsidies. On the basis of the subsidy resources of the state-authorized household appliance dismantling enterprise, TCL Environmental Protection, additional investment will be added. That is, users can enjoy high special subsidies when they participate in the activities to purchase smart green energy-saving household appliances. Replacement allowance. Household appliance consumption is an important part of residents’ consumption and one of the “Four Kings” of traditional consumption. As a breakthrough for the growth of the home appliance industry, smart home appliances are replacing traditional home appliances as a new market growth engine. Liu Xiumin, chairman of the presidium of the China Household Appliances Service and Repair Association, said that the introduction of several measures is an important measure for the government to benefit the people, which will have a positive impact on promoting green and smart home appliance consumption, home appliance product innovation, and the development of high-quality services in the industry. In recent years, TCL has continuously launched energy-saving products with better energy efficiency, such as washing machine products that meet the national energy efficiency standard 1, air-conditioning products that have obtained the green and low-carbon certification, and 10 LCD TV products that meet the national energy efficiency standard 2. By promoting green products and green operations, we will gradually promote the green and low-carbon development of the industry. It is understood that, at present, TCL home appliance trade-in activities are being carried out in major brand stores across the country. With the support of policies and industry associations, TCL will explore a new path for the development of green smart home appliance consumption through a series of practices such as creating more green energy-saving home appliances, bringing home appliances to the public, improving after-sales service of home appliances, and smoothing green recycling links.

