Halo: Combat Devolved is a beautiful and free GBA version of Halo: Combat Evolved

An independent studio called Crusader Games decided to make one Game Boy version of Halo: Combat Evolved. However, instead of calling it Halo Combat Evolved, the studio went with the nice and perfect “Halo: Combat Devolved“.

The game was made with a software called GB Studio. The official website describes the software as “a quick and easy to use ‘drag and drop’ retro game creator for your favorite portable gaming system”. Halo: Combat Devolved can be played on Game Boy Color, Analogue or directly from the browser.

Per play this unofficial version of Halo it is necessary visit their website. A message from the developers on the site reads: “As a longtime fan of Halo: Combat Evolved, I’m creating a faithful demake for the Game Boy Color using GB Studio.” Currently, the only playable level is Pillar of Autumn, but Crusader Games has stated that it “intends to continue adding levels to the project as time permits.”

This is the beginning of Halo: Combat Devolved

It will also be possible download the ROM or .pocket files to play on other hardware. According to Crusader Games, the download offers a better experience due to “sound limitations with the in-browser emulator”.

For what concern gameplay itself, once the game is started the game loads, opens with a pixelated version of Master Chief and immediately allows you to play. The movement and gameplay is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, but instead of using Link’s Master Sword, a pistol is used. Also, a great 8-bit version of the original Halo song plays in the background as you play.

