Hangzhou has a record number of high temperature days, and 90% of West Lake Longjing tea trees are “dried” – Warning! – cnBeta.COM

当地茶农介绍，90%茶树都已经被晒干了。不过根据茶树的生长规律，只要保证水分充足，老叶边上还会重新抽出新芽。

目前茶区内的山塘水库每天定时开放。针对距离水库较远的茶园无法及时得到灌溉的问题，农业部门正与气象部门沟通，争取人工增雨。

据介绍，茶树最适合生长的温度是10-25摄氏度，连续的强光照射、高温干旱8-10天，茶树就会出现日灼病。

值得注意的是，随着冷空气南下，副高将被击退；24日起副高减弱，气温会有所下降，冷空气的到来也让冷暖气流碰撞，杭州24日起降雨增多，会出现较明显的雷雨天气。

The recent continuous high temperature across the country has refreshed many people's perception of "hot". As of August 21,The number of high temperature days above 35℃ in the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou has reached 52 days, and 12 days above 40℃, ranking first in history.According to @CCTV Finance, the high temperature in Hangzhou will not recede, and the continuous high temperature and low rainfall have caused some West Lake Longjing tea trees to be seriously injured.

According to local tea farmers, 90% of the tea trees have been dried.However, according to the growth law of tea trees, as long as sufficient water is ensured, new buds will be drawn from the edge of the old leaves.

At present, the Shantang Reservoir in the tea area is open regularly every day. In response to the problem that the tea gardens far from the reservoir cannot be irrigated in time, the agricultural department is communicating with the meteorological department to strive for artificial rainfall.

According to reports, the most suitable temperature for tea tree growth is 10-25 degrees Celsius.Continuous strong light exposure, high temperature and drought for 8-10 days, tea trees will appear sunburn.

It is worth noting that as the cold air moves south, the subtropical high will be repelled; the subtropical high will weaken from the 24th, and the temperature will drop. More obvious thunderstorm weather.

