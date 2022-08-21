Hangzhou has a record number of high temperature days, and 90% of West Lake Longjing tea trees are “dried” – Warning! – cnBeta.COM

The recent continuous high temperature across the country has refreshed many people’s perception of “hot”. As of August 21, The number of high temperature days above 35℃ in the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou has reached 52 days, and 12 days above 40℃, ranking first in history. According to @CCTV Finance, the high temperature in Hangzhou will not recede, and the continuous high temperature and low rainfall have caused some West Lake Longjing tea trees to be seriously injured.

According to local tea farmers, 90% of the tea trees have been dried.However, according to the growth law of tea trees, as long as sufficient water is ensured, new buds will be drawn from the edge of the old leaves.

At present, the Shantang Reservoir in the tea area is open regularly every day. In response to the problem that the tea gardens far from the reservoir cannot be irrigated in time, the agricultural department is communicating with the meteorological department to strive for artificial rainfall.

According to reports, the most suitable temperature for tea tree growth is 10-25 degrees Celsius.Continuous strong light exposure, high temperature and drought for 8-10 days, tea trees will appear sunburn.

It is worth noting that as the cold air moves south, the subtropical high will be repelled; the subtropical high will weaken from the 24th, and the temperature will drop. More obvious thunderstorm weather.