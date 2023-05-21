Happy and shirtless! This is how Piqué boasted Clara Chía on Instagram

The truth is that after the launch, which was a global success, several rumors have appeared about Piqué’s reaction to this song in which apparently the Spanish athlete had not approved the appearance of the little ones, which would perhaps bring new legal troubles. to the Colombian

It may interest you: “Everything of the poor is stolen”, Érika Zapata explodes against her critics

In fact, the journalist Lorena Vásquez, one of the ‘Mamarazzis, mentioned that Piqué did not know what would happen in the video clip, so there was no tacit authorization.

“Gerard Piqué has learned that his children participate in this video clip, when the video has seen the light. He did not know it, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization and nor his children, it seems, that they had not told him either” , said Vásquez in his last program on ‘Antena 3’.

The journalist also questioned the Colombian artist for this action, mentioning that she did not understand how days ago she asked the press to respect the privacy of her children and then make them appear in one of her video clips.