Farewell to the provisional: the renovation of the Rudolstadt Theater is coming to an end

Time for the “Townhouse” is running out

Since At the beginning of the work, the ensemble plays in the “Stadthaus”. The provisional was completely renewed for around 200,000 euros. At that time, those involved did not yet know how long the venue would be needed. But the time for the “townhouse” is running out. And according to director Steffen Mensching, it’s about time. “We need better working conditions for the actors,” says Mensching. “It’s also an impertinence for our viewers. The chairs are uncomfortable and that’s why many older people don’t come anymore.”

Nevertheless, the ensemble will have to spend another season in the provisional. The program has already been set, and the theater people will present their plans at a press conference. Under the motto “The moment is precious, like a person’s life!” the theater brings 18 premieres and numerous concerts to the Rudolstadt stage in a program rich in contrasts.

With comedies against insanity, delusion and despair

According to Mensching, the theater counters the insanity, delusion and despair with cheerful and profound comedy material. These include Dürrenmatt’s “The Physicists”, which takes the absurdity of the (cold) war to the extreme. But also “Jugendliebe” by Ivan Calbérac, a comedy about dear money and a planned divorce.