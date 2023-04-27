Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1 and reopen the Premier – Sport

news-txt”>

Manchester City prevails 4-1 in the big Premier League match against Arsenal and rises to -2 just from the Gunners at the top of the table but with two games less still to play. Guardiola’s team clearly prevailed. Things immediately became easy for the home team who moved on in the 7th minute through De Bruyne. Sterile reaction from Arsenal who were punished in the 46th minute of the first half by Stones. At the start of the second half, in the 54th minute, it was De Bruyne again who rounded up the bill. Holding shortened in the 86th minute but in full recovery, in the 95th minute, Haaland signs the final 4-1. Arsenal sees the possibility of putting a serious mortgage on winning the title vanish.

In the other matches of the midweek round, Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Bradford; De Zerbi’s Brighton lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forrest; Liverpool defeated West Ham 2-1.

Overview of the 33rd day (RESULTS AND STANDINGS)

Wolves-Crystal Palace 2-0

Aston Villa-Fulham 1-0

Leeds-Leicester 1-1

Nottingham-Brighton 3-1

Chelsea-Brentford 0-2

West Ham-Liverpool 1-2

Manchester City-Arsenal 4-1

Everton-Newcastle Thursday 20.45

Southampton-Bournemouth

Tottenham-Manchester Utd ore 21.15