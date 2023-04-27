Ukraine’s “spring counteroffensive”?Experts: There will be key military actions | Ukraine | United States | Russia | Lavrov | United Nations | Guterres | Ukraine-Russia War

The U.S. think tank judged that Ukraine’s “spring counteroffensive” may have begun. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that ‘the situation in the world today is even more dangerous than during the Cold War. General Yu Zongji, former dean of the Political and Warfare College of Taiwan National Defense University, told Voice of Hope: There will be a key military operation between June and July.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a Security Council meeting on Monday (24th) that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was causing “great suffering and destruction to Ukraine and its people”. The irony is that Russia holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Security Council in April. The theme of the meeting was “Maintenance of International Peace and Security” and the moderator was Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who sat next to Guterres.

Speaking to the Security Council, Lavrov warned that ‘the situation in the world today is even more dangerous than during the Cold War. As during the Cold War, we have reached a dangerous, perhaps more dangerous threshold “.

Why did Lavrov say that the current situation is even more dangerous than during the Cold War? General Yu Zongji, former dean of the Political and Warfare College of Taiwan National Defense University, told Voice of Hope:

[Original Sound]: “Russia (April) is the rotating chairman of the Security Council, so he used this occasion to mention that the current Russia-Ukraine war has entered a more dangerous situation than the Cold War period. I think it is mainly in June and July that Ukraine The weather and soil in the east can carry out the so-called big counterattack, which serves as another kind of intimidation. Because we know that international aid to Ukraine is already in place. Between June and July, there will be a key military Action. Based on what we see so far, we should go straight to Crimea. Of course, Russia will be under a lot of pressure. That’s why he (Lavrov) once again reminded A more dangerous motive for the Cold War.”

In addition, Lu Shaye, the CCP’s ambassador to France, questioned Ukraine’s national sovereignty for his remarks, which caused criticism from international public opinion. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Lu Shaye on the 24th, demanding an explanation and an apology. On that day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China had to turn off the flames. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday, “China respects the sovereign status of the republics after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.” However, since the Russo-Ukrainian war broke out for more than a year, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping still has not spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Not only did the CCP not condemn the Russian invasion, but it has also maintained close economic, trade and military cooperation with Russia. General Yu Zongji believes that from the recent visit to Russia by CCP Defense Minister Li Shangfu, it can be seen that the obvious motive is a certain degree of Sino-Russian ties benefit exchange.

General Yu said[Original Sound]: “We just saw, that is, why Lu Shaye’s remarks will be fried in Europe this time. The most important thing is that he mentioned countries that are not members of the former Soviet republics. The issue of the sovereignty of Crimea belongs to Russia. From these two points, I think to some extent, it reveals the real bottom line of the CCP. I believe that this bottom line is impossible for Ukraine and all NATO countries to accept. Mia’s proposition is still consistent with Lu Shaye’s, so it can be seen that China (the CCP) deliberately wants to please both sides. Because he is also worried that if Ukraine pushes too hard, it may strengthen its relationship with Taiwan. Therefore, from this point of view, I think this angle is used to interpret China’s position. In fact, he continues to support Russia’s position on the orientation of the entire Russia-Ukraine war, and there is currently no sign of loosening.”

According to the assessment of the US think tank on the 22nd, the Ukrainian army has established a position on the east bank of the Dnieper River. The Ukrainian media believes that this may mean that “the counter-offensive has begun.” wait”.

