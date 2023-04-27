Home » Meta Platforms Q1 earnings per share and revenue beat expectations Provider Investing.com
© Reuters Meta Platforms Q1 EPS, revenue top estimates

Investing.com – Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) released its first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. The data showed that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest earnings report, the company’s earnings per share were $2.20 and total revenue was $28.65B, while a previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $27.61B , with EPS of $2.02.

Shares of Meta Platforms rose 9.52% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $229.34.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock price of Meta Platforms has risen by 74%, which is better than the cumulative rise of 17.04% of Nasdaq 100 in the same period.

Before Meta Platforms announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its third-quarter earnings Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.45 on revenue of $52.9B, compared to Wall Street expectations for earnings per share of $2.24 on revenue of $51.12B.

In addition, Google’s earnings report released on Tuesday exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $69.8B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.08 on revenue of $68.87B .



