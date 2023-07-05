Harrison Ford tops the Egyptian box office in foreign films

The fifth part of the action-adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny topped the Egyptian box office since its first week of showing, achieving 1,170,539 Egyptian pounds during the Eid al-Adha period, while it achieved nearly $ 131 million at the global box office, since its launch on June 30. . The work’s revenues were divided between 60 million and 368 thousand dollars at the American box office, and 70 million and 179 thousand dollars at the global box office.

“Thank you for making these movies such an amazing experience for all of us,” Ford said. “I am so proud to say that this movie is amazing.. Indiana Jones movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they are also about feelings, we have a really great story to tell, and a movie that will thrill Your admiration,” stressing that this part is his last appearance as Indiana Jones.

And he expressed his happiness at his return to his favorite character, saying: “It was not as if we sat for 10 years waiting to come up with an idea, when we finished the last movie, I don’t think anyone would think of going and making another movie for a while, but some exciting ideas appeared.” Interesting, but they didn’t quite care for a period of time, and then we found a strong idea, script, and story that we wanted to tell, and I felt a sense of peace, and a sense of satisfaction after the shooting was over and the film was released, this particular job that I did and the director James Mangold, and all the other people involved wrapped up in a decent way. It felt really fulfilling for me, I hope others find it as satisfying as I did.”

And the new part of the Indiana Jones series was released after nearly 15 years, from the fourth part of the movie that was shown in 2008, more than four decades after the first movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, which was released in 1981, and for the first time in the history of the series, Director Steven Spielberg will not direct the film, but it will be directed by James Mangold, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel as producers.

And the movie “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” was shown for the first time during the activities of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The work is produced by Disney and Lucasfilm, and the new part, Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shawnette Renee Wilson, co-stars. Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones.

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny takes place in 1944, so it would require the 80-year-old world actor Harrison Ford to look about 40 years younger. With their action sequences and setting in the late 1930s, which were a callback to the soap operas and westerns of the time, the four films in the series have grossed around $2 billion.

