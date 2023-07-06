Home » Harvest map 2023: This is how much farmers are currently harvesting
Harvest map 2023: This is how much farmers are currently harvesting

by admin
Harvest map 2023: This is how much farmers are currently harvesting

With the agrarheute harvest card, we want to show how far the harvest has progressed in practice this year. You too can send us your photos of the grain harvest and tell us about the yield and the quality achieved!

We will then include your images in our harvest card. Please also write us the place and time so that we can link the photos to the right place in our harvest map. By email to [email protected] or via the Facebook- or Instagram page from agrarheute.

By sending the picture, you grant us the right to show and distribute these pictures in our online gallery (website, social media). We regularly update the harvest map with your photos.

