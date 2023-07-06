Minister of Health Considers Lifting Isolation Requirement for Covid-19 Positives

Italian Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci, has declared that the mandatory 5-day isolation period for individuals testing positive for Covid-19 is largely unenforced. This statement comes following a letter sent to the Ministers of Tourism and Health, Daniela Santanchè and Orazio Schillaci, respectively, requesting the removal of this limitation inherited from the pandemic. The letter was written by Gabriele Milani, the national director of the Organized Tourism Federation of Confcommercio, who argues that the isolation requirement is no longer justified in the current health situation.

Milani points out that these limitations were put in place when the health situation was vastly different and that other EU countries have already lifted isolation and quarantine requirements. France, for example, lifted these restrictions on February 1st. Milani also highlights that the World Health Organization declared the health emergency closed on May 5th and notes that Italy is the only country still maintaining the isolation obligation for Covid-positive individuals.

The director of the Federation further emphasizes that the isolation requirement poses a critical issue for tourism companies. The Tourism Code allows travelers to withdraw from their package contracts but requires them to pay withdrawal costs indicated in the agreement. However, some travelers are requesting to withdraw without penalties in the case of a positive Covid test, without obtaining any coverage for cancellation penalties. This situation places the costs on the package organizer, as they would be responsible for any expenses incurred by suppliers if the customer cancels due to the virus and subsequent isolation obligation.

Milani also mentions that agencies and accommodation facilities face difficulties managing cases of Covid-positive foreign customers on holiday in Italy, as they are surprised that the isolation requirement is still in force. To address these challenges and align Italian legislation with the rest of the EU and the current health context, Milani urges the prompt removal of these provisions. He emphasizes that the European regulation on the green pass expired on July 1st, and interoperable digital certificates of vaccination, testing, and recovery can no longer be issued.

It remains to be seen how the Italian government will respond to these concerns raised by the tourism industry. As the pandemic continues to evolve, the balance between public health measures and the economic impact on various sectors, such as tourism, remains a critical challenge.

