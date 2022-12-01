Home Health AIDS: how to prevent HIV infection, when and where to get tested (anonymous), new therapies
AIDS: how to prevent HIV infection, when and where to get tested (anonymous), new therapies

AIDS: how to prevent HIV infection, when and where to get tested (anonymous), new therapies

L’AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) no longer a bogeyman thanks to the scientific advances made in recent years. Today who discovers they have HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and start antiretroviral therapy immediatelyalso available in new modes therapeutic, has a perspective of life similar to those who do not have HIV. In 2021 in our country the new diagnoses of HIV infection there were 1,770, equal to three new cases per 100,000 residents, an incidence below the average (4.3) of the other European Union countries. This means that almost 5 people contract the virus every day. In most cases (over 80%) the HIV virus still comes transmitted through unprotected sex with a condom. Still too many – more than 6 infected out of 10 – they discover l’infection when gi advanced stage, for which they are not able to start treatment right away. These are some data released by AIDS Operations Center (COA) ofHigher Institute of Health on the occasion of the world day for the fight against AIDS, which occurs on December 1st.

