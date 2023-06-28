Viral hepatitis: prevention, diagnosis and therapy – how to contain the global health crisis

Cologne, Gießen, Hanover – Viral hepatitis is a major global health problem that shouldn’t actually be a problem, at least in Germany, due to the existing diagnostic and therapeutic options. Over 400 million people worldwide are infected with the hepatitis B, C and/or D virus. Affected people often do not notice anything about the disease, but a simple blood test can give the first clues. The organizers of the 24th German Liver Day on November 20, 2023, which has the motto: “Do you know your liver values?”, provide information on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of viral hepatitis in the run-up to the nationwide day of action. The German Liver Day is organized by the Gastro-Liga e. V., the Deutsche Leberhilfe e. V. and the German Liver Foundation.

The corona virus SARS-CoV-2 and the pandemic development of COVID-19 have shown that it is possible to successfully combat an infectious disease with tests, education and vaccination campaigns. Similar to COVID-19, the symptoms of viral hepatitis are often non-specific. Chronic infections with a hepatitis virus can even be symptom-free for years – many of those affected do not even notice their illness for a long time.

“In around 80 percent of cases of acute viral hepatitis, i.e. infection with the hepatitis A, B, C, D or E virus, there are no clear symptoms that suggest liver disease. Patients often suffer from non-specific symptoms such as headaches, body aches or fatigue as the disease progresses. As a result, the disease often goes unnoticed,” explains Prof. Dr. Christoph Sarrazin, CEO of Deutsche Leberhilfe e. V., and adds: “However, it is essential that liver diseases are recognized as early as possible and treated adequately. Germany took a first important step in the right direction in October 2021 with the introduction of a one-time screening for hepatitis B and C as part of the health examinations that statutory health insurance companies offer to their insured persons over the age of 35. Regardless of specific risk factors, this screening can also detect an infection in people who do not belong to any risk group, who do not know anything about their risk status or do not want to communicate it. In addition, the early detection of viral hepatitis B and C is also an effective form of cancer prevention: Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which can occur as a result of undetected and therefore untreated viral hepatitis, is one of the types of cancer with the worst prognosis and is the fourth most common cause of cancer death worldwide. “

Current projections assume that by 2040 viral hepatitis will cause more deaths than HIV infection, malaria and tuberculosis combined. Viral hepatitis has long been underestimated as a global health problem. In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) focused on the global problem and announced the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis globally by 2030. The medical means for the desired elimination are available: With new antiviral therapies, the infection can be controlled with almost no side effects, and in the case of HCV infection, complete healing is even possible within a few weeks. There is an effective vaccine against hepatitis B that also protects against hepatitis delta, since this disease can only occur together with hepatitis B.

In 2016, the German federal government also committed itself to a strategic reorientation and adopted the “BIS 2030 – needs-based, integrated, cross-sectoral” strategy to contain HIV infection, hepatitis B and C and other sexually transmitted infections. However, due to the corona pandemic, these efforts were set back worldwide and also in Germany. For example, offers for the diagnosis and therapy of hepatitis C were interrupted during the contact restrictions. The WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat worldwide by 2030 is now in jeopardy. However, the time after the corona pandemic may also offer new opportunities to step up the fight against viral hepatitis: After the pandemic, the population has become more aware of infectious diseases, which can be helpful for future awareness campaigns.

With this year’s motto of the German Liver Day “Do you know your liver values?” the organizers are addressing this greater interest in infectious diseases and diagnostic options. The aim is to be able to answer the question about the individual status of liver health after the next doctor’s appointment.

More information on the 24th German Liver Day and all press releases published so far as part of this year’s German Liver Day can be found at: www.lebertag.org.

Organizer and contact person of the 24th German Liver Day:

German Liver Aid Association V, Prof. Dr. Christoph Sarrazin, CEO

Kieler Strasse 100, 50935 Cologne

[email protected]

www.leberhilfe.org

German Liver Foundation, Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board

Carl-Neuberg-Strasse 1, 30625 Hanover

[email protected]

www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de

German Society for the Control of Diseases of the Stomach, Intestines and Liver and of Disorders of the Metabolism and Nutrition (Gastro-Liga) e. V, Prof. Dr. Peter R. Galle, Member of the Scientific Advisory Board

Friedrich-List-Strasse 13, 35398 Gießen

[email protected]

www.gastro-liga.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

