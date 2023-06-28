Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence systems

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cy4gate has been awarded a 12-month 5.4 million euro contract to supply cyber intelligence systems to an overseas client. This is what we read in a note from the group specializing in cybersecurity and cyberintelligence. “The contract – reads the note – will make it possible to improve and strengthen the technological capabilities and therefore strengthen the performance of the products sold to make the user experience even more functional and efficient”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

