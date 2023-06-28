Home » Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence systems
Technology

Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence systems

by admin
Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence systems

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cy4gate has been awarded a 12-month 5.4 million euro contract to supply cyber intelligence systems to an overseas client. This is what we read in a note from the group specializing in cybersecurity and cyberintelligence. “The contract – reads the note – will make it possible to improve and strengthen the technological capabilities and therefore strengthen the performance of the products sold to make the user experience even more functional and efficient”.

See also  Sorry, But Those Elden Ring DLC ​​"Leaks" Are Almost Certainly Fake

You may also like

Netflix’s most-watched show just escaped cancellation

piqd | The A.I. Dilemma

Rumor has it that Google has discontinued its...

Stiftung Warentest: The best tablets of 2023

Part It-Alert: what it is and how the...

The sales volume of “FF16” physical film is...

Share Mobile: Tariffs and prices from the Telekom...

Huawei Watch Ultimate, from mountains to diving. Our...

This is how you end the subscription

With Intel Arc GPU, Assassin’s Creed: Unity improves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy