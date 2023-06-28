Cy4gate, 5.4 million foreign contract for cyber intelligence systems

7
Cy4gate has been awarded a 12-month 5.4 million euro contract to supply cyber intelligence systems to an overseas client. This is what we read in a note from the group specializing in cybersecurity and cyberintelligence. “The contract – reads the note – will make it possible to improve and strengthen the technological capabilities and therefore strengthen the performance of the products sold to make the user experience even more functional and efficient”.