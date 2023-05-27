Home » Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got on stage to see each other
Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got on stage to see each other

Has it progressed? Son of Martín Elías got on stage to see each other

On May 24, the launch and inauguration of the Diomedes Diaz Foundation In Barranquilla. Event in which Martín Elías Jr took the opportunity to show his skills as a verseator.

On the stage of the nightclub where the inauguration took place, the son of the Earthquake, Together with some of his uncles, he took the microphone and began to launch his verses.

Oh, I want to sing to you, then Elder Dayán continues with the album for you/ when you want, you can, in this sincere verse/ then El Vallero arrived to delight with his singinga cousin that I love so much, I tell him with affection, I have followed him since I was a child…”.

In this verse calmly, I tell you with faith, oh you will know how to understand the words of my mind, so that you keep it in mindI am a chicken of good breeding, there Martín is in heaven and here is Martín Elías”, improvised the grandson of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.

Martín has shared on his social networks how his musical process is progressing, which is being carried out for several months at the music academy of the accordion player Morre Romero.

