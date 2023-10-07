Temporary Shelter for Migrants to be Established near Juarez-El Paso Border

Juarez City to Establish Temporary Shelter for Migrants

Juarez City is set to open a temporary shelter for migrants in collaboration with the National Immigration Institute and the Municipal Presidency. The Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Rafael Ortiz Orpinel, announced today that the shelter will be located on one side of the Biblioavión, between Ingeniero David Herrera Jordán and Moctezuma streets.

Ortiz Orpinel explained that the decision was made due to the urgency of the situation. The Biblioavión had previously housed a different camp, which will now be transformed to accommodate migrants. He also acknowledged that the experience gained from operating previous camps will help improve the management of this new facility.

The selection of this location as a temporary shelter holds several advantages. Its proximity to the border area between Juárez and El Paso, Texas, makes it accessible for the hundreds of people seeking to reach the United States. Those migrants specifically transferred by the National Migration Institute will be received at this shelter, while others arriving independently can settle in other existing shelters within the city.

Ortiz Orpinel emphasized that this will be a temporary arrangement, although the exact duration has yet to be determined. The shelter is primarily intended for individuals rescued by the National Migration Institute from trains starting from Samalayuca or other entry points to the city.

The temporary camp will have a capacity to accommodate 300 individuals in mobility situations and will feature shower facilities. There will also be designated areas for families, women, and children. The National Migration Institute will cover the operating expenses and provide food for the shelter. Additionally, employees from the Municipal Human Rights Directorate and the Beta group will be present to assist those staying there.

To ensure the safety and security of the camp, agencies such as Public Security and Civil Protection will be responsible for surveillance and monitoring.

The establishment of this temporary shelter demonstrates the city’s commitment to supporting migrants in need while upholding their human rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

