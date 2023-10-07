The Health Benefits and History of Golden Milk: Harness the Power of Turmeric

Golden milk, also known as turmeric milk, is a beverage with a rich history. Traditionally, it is made by heating milk with turmeric and other spices such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, and cloves. The main health benefits of golden milk come from curcumin, the bioactive component of turmeric.

Curcumin is known to protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and lowering the risk of cancer and other diseases. It also helps in promoting chronic inflammation associated with various ailments like cancer, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases. Turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, all found in golden milk, have properties that contribute to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, curcumin has antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that support the body’s defenses. While research is lacking, particularly in Western countries where turmeric is not commonly consumed, curcumin may also improve memory and brain health. It is hypothesized that curcumin’s antioxidant properties could be effective in treating depressive and anxiety symptoms in individuals with depression.

Supplementation with curcumin has shown potential benefits for people with rheumatoid arthritis, although more extensive studies are needed to confirm its therapeutic efficacy. However, it is important to note that solely consuming a drink without making lifestyle and dietary changes will not have positive effects on health.

While turmeric consumption is generally considered safe, it can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, irritation, nausea, diarrhea, allergic reactions, and antithrombotic activity. Therefore, individuals taking anticoagulants regularly should consult with a healthcare professional before using turmeric.

Some interesting facts about turmeric include its use dating back almost 4,000 years in Southeast Asia for religious, culinary, and medicinal purposes. Marco Polo described turmeric as the “saffron of India” in 1280 because of its bright yellow color. India is the biggest producer of turmeric worldwide, producing almost the entire crop and consuming 80% of it. Turmeric powder contains only 3% curcumin, and it can be an economical substitute for saffron in certain culinary preparations.

