Rauw Alejandro cancels his concert in El Salvador – Diario La Página

The cancellation of the Rauw Alejandro Concert in El Salvador, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 14, is confirmed. This was announced by the promoters in a statement this Friday.

The singer’s show, which had been announced several months ago that he would visit the country next Saturday, October 14, was officially canceled by the artist “due to problems with the production of the concerts.”

“The general public is informed that, for reasons beyond the control of all the countries involved, the entire Rauw Alejandro Saturno Tour is cancelled. CANCELED”, the statement says.

«I love my fans and that is why both they and my team deserve the best. After an exhaustive analysis with my team, they determined that the current conditions do not meet our expectations to offer the show of the caliber that my followers deserve,” said the artist.

Some of the countries included in this upcoming “Saturno Tour” were Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

Producciones Roma, in charge of the show in the country, confirmed the news through its official accounts, where it was also confirmed that all those people who had already purchased their tickets will have their money returned.

“We will soon be providing details on refund dates for all tickets purchased for this October 14 for Rauw Alejandro’s concert on his ‘Saturno World Tour’ tour,” it was explained.

“In advance, we thank you for your understanding,” Producciones Roma states on its social networks.