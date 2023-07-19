Hassan Aourid comes to Al Hoceima on his journey from the south

Electronic Science – Fikri and Ali

It is expected that the Center for Legal and Social Studies will host, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Sociological and Sports Complex in Al Hoceima, Dr. The center for years, and a download of its radiological and academic program

For reference, Dr. Hassan Aourid began his professional career as a cadre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of studies in the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was also appointed as a political advisor at the Moroccan Embassy in Washington, and worked as a professor at the National School of Administration. He is currently working as a professor of political science at the Faculty of Law in Rabat, and at the same time he assumes the role of scientific advisor at the Journal of Zaman, a Moroccan specialist in history, and heads the Tariq Bin Ziyad Center for Studies and Research.

Dr. Hassan Orid is considered one of the writers who write in Arabic and French in the fields of thought and creativity, as he writes in the field of intellectual criticism, poetry and the novel, and he has previously published several books in this context, including “Islam, the West and Globalization” in 2006 on the publications of time, as well as “those events.” About the Tariq Bin Ziyad Center and the author of “The Broken Mirror of the West, which is a critical study of some Western ideas on the religious, cultural and economic levels, and “The Decline of the West” in 2019 and “Politics and Religion in Morocco” in 2020

He also published several works in the field of poetic creativity, including “Fayrouz Al-Muheet” in 2009, “Mustafa’s Diaries” on the publications of Abi Regreg in 2010. As for the novel, Dr. “Morissky” in French and translated into Arabic by the writer Abdul Karim Al-Juwaiti. In 2014, he published the novel “Al-Ajma” and “The Biography of a Donkey.” In 2017, he published the novel “Rawaa Makkah” and “Spring of Cordoba” by the Arab Cultural Center, and in 2019. The novel “Hadith al-Shajn” and “Rabat al-Mutanabi” and in the year 2021 the novel “A World without Landmarks” and “The Adornment of the World” and in the year 2022 the novel “Al-Mocho”

It is worth noting that the Center for Legal and Social Studies was established in Al Hoceima in 2016 by a group of researchers and academics in order to enrich scientific research.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

