102 cars confiscated due to fines Info

In the first half of the year, members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS temporarily confiscated 102 motor vehicles from multiple returnees who had committed the most serious offenses in the field of traffic safety, and 31 vehicles were permanently confiscated in the current period of 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

This year’s record holder is a person from Prijedor, a multiple repeat offender with a debt for unpaid fines of 57,387 KM.

“This year, the police officers of the Prijedor Police Department temporarily seized a vehicle three times this year, namely a motorcycle, a cargo motor vehicle and a passenger motor vehicle. In the area of ​​the city of Prijedor this year, two vehicles were temporarily confiscated from two persons who had a recorded debt of 33,030 and 28,267 KM”, stated the Ministry of Interior.

Most vehicles were temporarily seized in the area under the jurisdiction of the Prijedor 34 Police Department, then the Doboj 28 Police Department, and the Gradiška 10 Police Department, nine in Zvornik, seven in East Sarajevo, six in Banjaluka, three each in Bijeljina and Foča, two in Mrkonjić Grad, and in the area None were confiscated from the Trebinje Police Department.

In 2022, 169 vehicles were temporarily confiscated, and for 85 the courts passed a decision on permanent confiscation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that in November of last year, police officers of the East Sarajevo Police Department temporarily confiscated a vehicle in East Ilidža from a person from Sarajevo, who is a multiple repeat offender, and he had a recorded debt for fines in the amount of as much as 280,483 KM.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that the debt in the Registry of fines and misdemeanor records does not constitute a basis for the temporary confiscation of objects/motor vehicles, and the vehicle is not temporarily confiscated due to the debt, but due to the fact that it is a person who is prone to committing serious offenses by the safety of other road users is endangered.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska stated that they have intensified activities with regard to the adequate application of the Law on Misdemeanors of the Republic of Srpska in the part that refers to the temporary confiscation of objects/motor vehicles in order to impose protective measures of permanent confiscation of objects/motor vehicles by the competent courts

These activities are carried out in order to improve the state of traffic safety and adequately sanction multiple returnees for the most serious offenses in the field of traffic safety, and according to which the purpose of punishment by imposing fines, protective measures prohibiting driving a motor vehicle and penalty points has not been achieved, i.e. they often continue to commit these offenses .

