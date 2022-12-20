Home News He beats up the girl, the deejay remains in prison
He beats up the girl, the deejay remains in prison

He beats up the girl, the deejay remains in prison

Remains locked up in a cell in the Santa Bona prison José Yeico Rodriguez Ramirez, aka deejay Balabala, the 37-year-old from Santo Domingo who, on Sunday morning, was arrested by the police for attempted murder after beating up his girlfriend, a 22-year-old bartender from Treviso. Judge Marco Biagetti, who validated the arrest, decided to keep him in prison, also by virtue of some specific precedent. Ramirez decided to speak: «We had a fight because she wanted a stable relationship with me while I didn’t feel like it. We had both been drinking and the quarrel escalated, but I didn’t want to do it.”

In the meantime, the girl remains hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the intensive care unit of Ca’ Foncello in Treviso. The attack took place on Sunday morning in an apartment of a Ater building in the San Pelajo district. The bartender and her friend, a 22-year-old Colombian, had spent the night in a club in the Foundry where Ramirez had performed as a deejay. Then, at 7.30 in the morning, they had returned to the barmaid’s apartment. They had stretched out in bed to rest when, shortly after 8, the bell of the apartment rang.

“It’s me,” Ramirez said. The two women, far from thinking about what would have happened, opened the door for him. It is at that point that, once he entered the apartment, the brutal attack took place. Ramirez was then arrested at homewhere he had taken refuge after the attack.

